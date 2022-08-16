This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO