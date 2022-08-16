ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Clever Flavor Combinations at Stone Hill Kitchen and Bar

About three years ago, Stone Hill Kitchen and Bar Head Chef Earl Reynolds started experimenting with cocktails, making drinks with ingredients like celery juice and other unusual combinations. “When COVID hit, I especially started exploring and seeing what I was capable of dreaming up and trying out-of-the-box cocktails,” Reynolds said....
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Big Mountain Ciderworks

John Adams, America’s second president, started each day by drinking a “gill” of hard cider before breakfast. This sounds like a devilish way to start the day. It’s consolation, however, that a “gill” is only a quarter of a pint – ½ cup or 4 ounces – of liquid. And he most likely wasn’t the only one to start the day with a boozy swig.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Cucumber-Dill Refrigerator Pickles

We watch for cherry and huckleberry seasons, but there’s another key one to mark: pickling cucumber season. Unlike the waxed burpless and long English cucumbers available year-round, pickling cucumbers are impossible to find outside their short harvest window. But this cucumber type, its many varieties all less watery, smaller and thinner-skinned than slicing cucumbers, is crucial for crunchy pickles.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Wide Open Spaces

I believe I owe my summer at the Flathead Beacon to one country-pop female soloist and two plastic karaoke microphones from Amazon. I almost didn’t make it to Kalispell this summer. I accepted my internship with the Beacon in February, giving me ample time before graduation to develop extreme anxiety over my decision to take a job near no familiar faces, 2,400 miles from home. More than a few times, I proclaimed to my college roommates that I just couldn’t go.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Brewed Coffee#Soups#Coffee Bar#Food Drink#Huck S Place#The Stumptown Marketplace#Italian#Grace
Flathead Beacon

‘Skiers are Made in the Summer’

In March, Whitefish sophomore Maeve Ingelfinger scripted a textbook week of cross-country ski racing, delivering a clinic in grace-under-pressure competition as she repeatedly demonstrated her patience and prowess at the Junior National Championships in Minnesota. Over the course of four races — a skate distance, classic sprint, classic distance, and a mixed 4×3-kilometer relay — Ingelfinger represented the Glacier Nordic Club (GNC) with fire in her eyes. She attacked heat after heat on the sprint day and, through elimination rounds, lunged to secure second place nationally for the U16 girls. On the day of the classic mass start, Ingelfinger skied powerfully to stay ahead of the 5k mob to place third for yet another podium.
WHITEFISH, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened

The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Champions of the First Amendment

If there’s one group in Kalispell that fully understands the responsibilities, privileges, and implications of the First Amendment, it’s librarians. Specifically, those at ImagineIF Library: Sean Anderson, Kat Wilson, Starr White, and the former interim director Martha Furman. Last month, they received the Pat Williams Intellectual Freedom Award from the Montana Library Association. Our county library is no stranger to awards, including this one. Two years ago, Connie Behe, former library director, won this very same award. In 2015, ImagineIF bested all the libraries around the state to win Library of the Year.
930 AM KMPT

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Flathead Beacon

Fire Burning West of Polson

Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Whitefish Deep-dive

This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup

Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts. In all, there are 15 shows spanning a period beginning Sept. 10 and ending on July 10. Ticket sales have opened up,...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Approves $115 Million Budget

The Kalispell City Council approved a $115 million budget for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 15 council meeting. City staff emphasized this fiscal year’s challenges due to inflation and the budget increased from $104 million in fiscal year 2022. The completion of the Parkline Trail led to reduced...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy