Flathead Beacon
Clever Flavor Combinations at Stone Hill Kitchen and Bar
About three years ago, Stone Hill Kitchen and Bar Head Chef Earl Reynolds started experimenting with cocktails, making drinks with ingredients like celery juice and other unusual combinations. “When COVID hit, I especially started exploring and seeing what I was capable of dreaming up and trying out-of-the-box cocktails,” Reynolds said....
Flathead Beacon
Big Mountain Ciderworks
John Adams, America’s second president, started each day by drinking a “gill” of hard cider before breakfast. This sounds like a devilish way to start the day. It’s consolation, however, that a “gill” is only a quarter of a pint – ½ cup or 4 ounces – of liquid. And he most likely wasn’t the only one to start the day with a boozy swig.
Flathead Beacon
Cucumber-Dill Refrigerator Pickles
We watch for cherry and huckleberry seasons, but there’s another key one to mark: pickling cucumber season. Unlike the waxed burpless and long English cucumbers available year-round, pickling cucumbers are impossible to find outside their short harvest window. But this cucumber type, its many varieties all less watery, smaller and thinner-skinned than slicing cucumbers, is crucial for crunchy pickles.
Flathead Beacon
Wide Open Spaces
I believe I owe my summer at the Flathead Beacon to one country-pop female soloist and two plastic karaoke microphones from Amazon. I almost didn’t make it to Kalispell this summer. I accepted my internship with the Beacon in February, giving me ample time before graduation to develop extreme anxiety over my decision to take a job near no familiar faces, 2,400 miles from home. More than a few times, I proclaimed to my college roommates that I just couldn’t go.
Flathead Beacon
‘Skiers are Made in the Summer’
In March, Whitefish sophomore Maeve Ingelfinger scripted a textbook week of cross-country ski racing, delivering a clinic in grace-under-pressure competition as she repeatedly demonstrated her patience and prowess at the Junior National Championships in Minnesota. Over the course of four races — a skate distance, classic sprint, classic distance, and a mixed 4×3-kilometer relay — Ingelfinger represented the Glacier Nordic Club (GNC) with fire in her eyes. She attacked heat after heat on the sprint day and, through elimination rounds, lunged to secure second place nationally for the U16 girls. On the day of the classic mass start, Ingelfinger skied powerfully to stay ahead of the 5k mob to place third for yet another podium.
Fairfield Sun Times
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
Flathead Beacon
Champions of the First Amendment
If there’s one group in Kalispell that fully understands the responsibilities, privileges, and implications of the First Amendment, it’s librarians. Specifically, those at ImagineIF Library: Sean Anderson, Kat Wilson, Starr White, and the former interim director Martha Furman. Last month, they received the Pat Williams Intellectual Freedom Award from the Montana Library Association. Our county library is no stranger to awards, including this one. Two years ago, Connie Behe, former library director, won this very same award. In 2015, ImagineIF bested all the libraries around the state to win Library of the Year.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Whitefish Deep-dive
This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup
Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts. In all, there are 15 shows spanning a period beginning Sept. 10 and ending on July 10. Ticket sales have opened up,...
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Approves $115 Million Budget
The Kalispell City Council approved a $115 million budget for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 15 council meeting. City staff emphasized this fiscal year’s challenges due to inflation and the budget increased from $104 million in fiscal year 2022. The completion of the Parkline Trail led to reduced...
Columbia Falls treatment plant power failure leads to untreated sewage in river
A major power failure at the Columbia Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday led to untreated raw sewage being discharged into the Flathead River.
montanarightnow.com
Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
Man in critical condition following Kalispell shooting
A man remains in critical condition at Logan Health after being found shot in a Kalispell home on Saturday.
