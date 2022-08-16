Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos to retire Nov 1
The board of directors of Local Motion(link is external), a statewide bike safety advocacy organization based in Burlington, has announced the retirement of Executive Director Karen Yacos, effective Nov 1. A search committee will begin at once to identify Yacos' successor. “Karen has worked tirelessly to broaden the organization’s outreach...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive's News for EveryBODY
A nationally recognized organization that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming regardless of ability to pay. Our Programs Are Growing and So Is The Program Team!. Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Did you know that in the past 10 years, the number of program outings...
vermontbiz.com
State, health care providers outline resources to address opioids and substance use disorder
Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine speaks Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin as Governor Scott, behind him, listen. Screen grab from press conference(link is external). Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing on Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available resources...
vermontbiz.com
UVM research funding tops $250 million
Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont faculty and staff researchers attracted over a quarter-billion dollars in research funding in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, reaching a new all-time high. In recent years, the university has enhanced its emphasis on research activities that build healthy societies and a healthy environment. Significant attention has gone into building campus infrastructure to support researchers’ work.
vermontbiz.com
$1.1 million awarded to dairy processors for sustainable packaging innovation
Five Northeast dairy processors to receive funds for packaging solutions to reduce virgin plastics. Vermont Business Magazine The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces five recipients of the Dairy Product Packaging Innovation Grant. As consumer demand grows for sustainable packaging solutions, the NE-DBIC has prioritized investments in projects that will reduce the use of virgin plastics and the environmental impacts of dairy product and supply chain packaging.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame to celebrate 2022 inductees
Vermont Business Magazine The who's who of Vermont's ski and snowboarding world will gather at Timberline Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort on Saturday, September 24th to celebrate the Induction of the class of 2022 into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award. One of the highlights of the event will be the premier of short biographical films created for each inductee shown before their acceptance speeches.
vermontbiz.com
Study: Vermont has 2nd lowest rental vacancy rate
Vermont Business Magazine A new report from HelpAdvisor.com(link is external) found that in Vermont, only 2.4% of all rental units are vacant as of Q2 of 2022, which is the 2nd lowest percentage out of any state. Only Connecticut has a lower rate. These findings were revealed after HelpAdvisor analyzed...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
vermontbiz.com
Biogas to curb greenhouse gases, says Vermont Law report
Climate mitigation efforts must consider both environmental justice impacts and total emissions before relying on biogas to reduce livestock agriculture impact. Vermont Business Magazine The Center for Agriculture and Food Systems (CAFS)(link is external) at Vermont Law and Graduate School released a new report(link is external) Tuesday entitled “Rethinking Manure Biogas: Policy Considerations to Promote Equity and Protect the Climate and Environment,” which examines the use of manure anaerobic digesters to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from animal agriculture operations.
