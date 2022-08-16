Read full article on original website
Louisiana Capitol security director’s pay will be in line with police chief salaries
Leaders in the Louisiana Legislature are expected to set a salary range by week’s end for the director of a new capitol security force. The compensation will be on par with what many police chiefs around the state make. The director, who lawmakers hope to have hired before year’s...
Louisiana gains $13M in sports betting tax revenue during first half of year
The state has collected nearly $13.1 million in tax revenue from sports betting through the first half of 2022, according to records from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. From January through June, retail sportsbooks and mobile sports betting apps have combined for nearly 1.1 million wagers bringing in net revenue of nearly $85.4 million across the different companies operating in Louisiana, The Daily Advertiser reports. Retail locations began operating in Louisiana near the end of 2021, while most apps launched in January.
Nearly $1M cleanup effort includes Burden Museum and Gardens pit
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials today announced federal and state funding for the first phase of the cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been collecting trash from stormwater for decades. The pit was featured...
Three Roll Estate rebranding as Oxbow Rum Distillery
Three Roll Estate is creating new brands and launching new products in hopes of teaching palates nationwide what high-quality rum is all about. Oxbow Rum Distillery will be the new name of the parent company, which will be reflected on the signage at the downtown Baton Rouge facility. The company plans to maintain the Three Roll Estate brand at a lower alcohol level and price point to sell in Louisiana exclusively.
Capital Region places 13 companies on Inc. 5000 fastest growing list
Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
Roundup: Hearing aids / Food Network / Contractors seminar
Over the counter: Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall under a long-awaited rule finalized by the Food and Drug Administration today. The new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, prescription and other specialty evaluations. The devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems.
