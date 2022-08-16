Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’

A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday.

“It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

“OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North,” the lifeguard division tweeted. “Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived.”

Details of the death were not immediately released.

“The @lacountyfd Peer Support Team has been activated and services are available for family and team members,” the lifeguard division said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available.”