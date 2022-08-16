Read full article on original website
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21
Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the 2022 Milwaukee Comedy Festival lineup
Originating long before the city had anything resembling a sustainable comedy community, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has grown and evolved along with Milwaukee’s stand-up scene. In fact, the annual comedic undertaking has been an invaluable means of pushing local comedy to exciting, new territory. Along the way, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has also brought in noted national talent to headline some of its shows. This year’s festival—which will be taking place October 2-9—is no different, as Laurie Kilmartin was recently announced as the comic who would close out the 17th annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
Zoo A La Carte returns after a two-year break to the Milwaukee County Zoo
After taking a break due to the pandemic, a popular festival makes its way back to Brew City. The Milwaukee County Zoo is rolling out the red carpet for this weekend’s Zoo A La Carte.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Second locations for Jersey Mike’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill opening in Washington County, WI
August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – A second location for Jersey Mike’s Subs and Qdoba Mexican Grill will be opening in 2023 in Washington County, WI. The first Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in West Bend, WI at 1025 S. Main Street in May 2021. Local franchise owner Hayden Straus said he lives in Hartford, WI and is encourage by the opportunity to build another Jersey Mike’s in that community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A la Carte at the Zoo is back after 2 years
After two years, A la Carte at the Zoo is back at the Milwaukee County Zoo! The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Christina Van Zelst has the details.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses
BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
milwaukeerecord.com
Central Waters announces Milwaukee 1-Year Anniversary Party, releases Joe Pera-inspired beer
Last October, the city’s craft brewing reputation got a noticeable boost with the opening of Central Waters Brewing’s Milwaukee Tap Room. In the 10 months the nationally-regarded, award-winning Amherset, Wisconsin-based brewery has been at its second location (at 1037 W. Juneau Ave. in the “Brewery District”), Central Waters’ new tap room has become a destination for locals and beer-focused tourists alike, and its Milwaukee pilot brewery has birthed an abundance of new output that’s equal parts ambitious and delicious. With the 12-month mark at their second spot on the horizon, Central Waters is getting ready to celebrate its first year in Milwaukee with a can’t-miss event for any craft beer enthusiast in the region.
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
Hope Street Ministry opens new community center in Milwaukee
Hope Street Ministry is opening a new community center next week on Capitol Drive, serving the 53206 ZIP code.
Retired racer creates racing apparel business, opens store in South Milwaukee
He aspired to become a race car driver. When he retired, he turned to making racing apparel. His now-thriving operation started in the basement and is now housed in South Milwaukee.
milwaukeerecord.com
Hear Doughboys discuss Kopp’s, Sprecher, Cream Puffs and Lakefront in Milwaukee episode
On August 5, Doughboys—a popular chain restaurant podcast—came to Milwaukee for a long-awaited live show at Turner Hall and to review Kopp’s Frozen Custard for the first time in the show’s history. Joined by writer and comedian Marisa Pinson, hosts Nick Wiger and Mike Mitchell delighted a ballroom full of fast food fanatics by discussing the beloved Metro Milwaukee custard chain and some other area eating institutions before sampling some local items Milwaukee Record procured for their “Drank Or Stank” and “Snack Or Wack” segments.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addresses deadly Kilbourn bridge accident
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed for the first time the tragic accident that resulted in an elderly man falling to his death from a raised Kilbourn bridge in the city's downtown on Monday.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're heading to South Milwaukee and Merton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Merton on Thursday, Aug. 25 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
milwaukeerecord.com
Gathering Place Brewing to host 5th Anniversary Block Party on August 27
Since opening its taproom in a relatively secluded section of Riverwest in the summer of 2017, Gathering Place Brewing Company has quietly established itself as one of Milwaukee’s best craft breweries. Along the way, founder/award-winning home brewer Joe Yeado and company have earned a growing presence on area draft lines and store shelves as Gathering Place’s beer arsenal has steadily evolved and improved. With five years now in the books (some of which were during a worldwide pandemic), it’s a great time for Gathering Place Brewing to celebrate.
WISN
Northridge Mall missed court order deadline
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, the fire chief called for action against the property owners. A Milwaukee County judge gave the owners of the former Northridge Mall five days to secure it or face daily fines. Sosnay ruled in court Monday that Black Spruce is in contempt of court and gave them a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to comply with the agreement with the city or face daily $2,000 fines.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
KETV.com
A man was unable to leave his home without help. Now, the big repairs done are life-changing
Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we have bathrooms, we have kitchens...
