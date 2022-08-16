Last October, the city’s craft brewing reputation got a noticeable boost with the opening of Central Waters Brewing’s Milwaukee Tap Room. In the 10 months the nationally-regarded, award-winning Amherset, Wisconsin-based brewery has been at its second location (at 1037 W. Juneau Ave. in the “Brewery District”), Central Waters’ new tap room has become a destination for locals and beer-focused tourists alike, and its Milwaukee pilot brewery has birthed an abundance of new output that’s equal parts ambitious and delicious. With the 12-month mark at their second spot on the horizon, Central Waters is getting ready to celebrate its first year in Milwaukee with a can’t-miss event for any craft beer enthusiast in the region.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO