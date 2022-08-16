The tipping point is here. By 2030 you won't be able to buy a new Bentley with an internal combustion engine. You won't be able to buy a Volvo with one, either. Nor, in Europe, a Ford. By 2030 Jaguar will have been an all-electric marque for five years, and Land Rover will be just six years away from its entire lineup being powered by either batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO