Read full article on original website
Related
Lebron James and Lakers Agree on Two-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Lakers and star forward Lebron James have agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million. This deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. James was entering the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This deal also would potentially free James up to be a free agent the year his son, Bronny James would first be eligible to enter the NBA through the 2024 NBA Draft. He has said his goal is to play on the same team with his son before he ends his legendary career.
Sylvia Fowles Named 2022 WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
It’s award season in the WNBA and the league announced on Friday morning that Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award in her last season before retirement. Each season, the Sportsmanship Award, named after Houston Comets legend Kim Perrot, is given to a...
Pau Gasol’s Jersey to be Retired by Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angles Lakers have announced they will retire former big man Pau Gasol’s number 16 jersey this season. Los Angeles will dedicate March, 7th, 2023 as the day his name and jersey go into the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. The team is hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on that night which is the team traded with to add Gasol to their roster. He spent the same amount of seasons with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks at the end of his NBA career.
Lions vs. Colts: How to watch, listen, stream the preseason matchup
The Detroit Lions will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday in the team’s second exhibition game. The preseason Week 2 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts comes after the two squads faced off for joint practices this week at the Colts’ training complex at Grant Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commanders are 4.5-point underdogs vs. Chiefs in week 2 preseason game
The regular season isn’t here yet, but that doesn’t preclude you from betting on NFL games. Another week of action kicked off on Thursday and includes a full slate of games on Saturday. One of those games is a rematch from Week 6 of the 2021 regular season,...
UFC 278 discussion thread
SALT LAKE CITY – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest...
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0