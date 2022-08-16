ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lebron James and Lakers Agree on Two-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers and star forward Lebron James have agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million. This deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. James was entering the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This deal also would potentially free James up to be a free agent the year his son, Bronny James would first be eligible to enter the NBA through the 2024 NBA Draft. He has said his goal is to play on the same team with his son before he ends his legendary career.
Sylvia Fowles Named 2022 WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

It’s award season in the WNBA and the league announced on Friday morning that Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award in her last season before retirement. Each season, the Sportsmanship Award, named after Houston Comets legend Kim Perrot, is given to a...
Pau Gasol’s Jersey to be Retired by Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angles Lakers have announced they will retire former big man Pau Gasol’s number 16 jersey this season. Los Angeles will dedicate March, 7th, 2023 as the day his name and jersey go into the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. The team is hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on that night which is the team traded with to add Gasol to their roster. He spent the same amount of seasons with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks at the end of his NBA career.
