The Los Angles Lakers have announced they will retire former big man Pau Gasol’s number 16 jersey this season. Los Angeles will dedicate March, 7th, 2023 as the day his name and jersey go into the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. The team is hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on that night which is the team traded with to add Gasol to their roster. He spent the same amount of seasons with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks at the end of his NBA career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO