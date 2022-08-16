Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
KFVS12
SEMO students bring more workers
Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house...
KFVS12
Loved ones of missing Sikeston woman offering $5,000 reward
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The desperate search for a missing Sikeston woman continues more than year after her disappearance. Sergeant Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said detectives need more information to help find Shyann Morrison, who disappeared over a year ago. Her loved ones are now...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
KFVS12
Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Missourinet
Head to Campbell for the Missouri Peach Fair’s final weekend (LISTEN)
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
KFVS12
Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees.
KFVS12
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/19
A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope.
KFVS12
Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
Kait 8
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
WALB 10
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
KFVS12
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Sikeston Friday
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Friday, August 19. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church on North Main Street, which is next to the hospital. No appointment is needed. Participants...
Fox47News
Missouri pastor apologizes after calling congregation ‘cheap’ for not buying him luxury watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated that his congregation didn't buy him a luxury watch, a pastor in Missouri called them "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" during a recent sermon. According to The Washington Post and NBC News, a video clip of the Aug. 7 sermon posted on TikTok showed...
