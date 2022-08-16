ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

KFVS12

SEMO students bring more workers

A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Loved ones of missing Sikeston woman offering $5,000 reward

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The desperate search for a missing Sikeston woman continues more than year after her disappearance. Sergeant Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said detectives need more information to help find Shyann Morrison, who disappeared over a year ago. Her loved ones are now...
KFVS12

Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees.
IOWA STATE
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/19

Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/19
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Woman accused of punching Perryville officer

Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Ozark County Times

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
WALB 10

Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
ARKANSAS STATE
KFVS12

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Sikeston Friday

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Friday, August 19. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church on North Main Street, which is next to the hospital. No appointment is needed. Participants...
SIKESTON, MO

