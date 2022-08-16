Read full article on original website
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and […]
Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
cbs4indy.com
Overnight vandalism damages Camby church and mobile pantry bus
CAMBY, Ind. — Lydia Watson and her family were just at the Neighborhood Bible Church on Wednesday for Bible study. “Last night, we were here for an hour and all we did was pray,” Watson said. Watson, who leads the church alongside her husband, said all was fine...
WISH-TV
Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May. Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.
Man Injured After Fall At Lucas Oil Stadium Concert
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, police say. Witnesses tell WRTV it happened as rock bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard. A report made by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department indicates the man fell over a railing. Officers responded […]
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
