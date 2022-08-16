ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, IN

WTHR

Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack

INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months

HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Overnight vandalism damages Camby church and mobile pantry bus

CAMBY, Ind. — Lydia Watson and her family were just at the Neighborhood Bible Church on Wednesday for Bible study. “Last night, we were here for an hour and all we did was pray,” Watson said. Watson, who leads the church alongside her husband, said all was fine...
WISH-TV

Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May. Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.
GREENFIELD, IN
106.7 WTLC

Man Injured After Fall At Lucas Oil Stadium Concert

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, police say. Witnesses tell WRTV it happened as rock bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard. A report made by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department indicates the man fell over a railing. Officers responded […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast

10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
WOMI Owensboro

Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
AVON, IN
indyschild.com

This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks

Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

