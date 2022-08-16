Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies in Larue County crash, police say
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hodgenville on Thursday. According to Hodgenville Police Department, the crash happened just before noon in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway. Early reports indicate that an SUV traveling south on...
LMPD: 70-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just outside Middletown. Louisville Metro Police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 8th Division officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a collision at S. Beckley Station Road. According to LMPD, around...
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
wdrb.com
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
WLKY.com
Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
wdrb.com
Young girl in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl, believed to be in the sixth grade, was hospitalized early Friday after she was hit by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the girl is in critical condition. Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Breckenridge Lane...
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
WLKY.com
Police: Pre-teen girl struck by car in Hikes Point area is in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pre-teen girl was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car, police said. According to Louisville Metro police, the girl, believed to be in the sixth grade, was struck just before 7 a.m. as she tried to walk across Breckenridge Lane at Hikes lanes.
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Emergency Services graduates several EMTs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville has several new first responders ready to help in an emergency. JC Carnessali is one of seven academy recruits who completed the EMT program through Metro Louisville, and he graduated Valedictorian of his class. “I am ready for the long hours, the long days...
wdrb.com
INDOT planning new construction project for I-64, I-265 in Floyd County
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- With the Sherman Minton Bridge gridlocked for renovation, many drivers may not want to hear about more orange cones through Floyd County. But the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) already has plans in the works. INDOT is in the early planning stages of adding lanes...
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints for several weeks
The Greenville Police Department says is will take part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day Enforcement Campaign. The efforts began August 17 and will run through September 5. Police say they are setting up checkpoints in areas where statistics show an increased number of crashes have...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call to the 2000 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man one the sidewalk....
WLKY.com
Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
