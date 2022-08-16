Read full article on original website
Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago
As long as they don't paint rainbow side walks again 🤡
KSAT 12
Survey finds nearly 90% of people in San Antonio are cutting back on other expenses due to higher electric bills
SAN ANTONIO – The majority of CPS Energy customers surveyed by KSAT said they are seeing pricier electricity bills than usual, which is causing them to cut back on other expenses in order to cover the cost. A total of 667 readers and viewers participated in the survey that...
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
50 pound 'Getaway' tortoise discovered in San Antonio's Hardberger Park
We now know how the tortoise ended up at the park.
San Antonio-based USAA Bank reportedly laying off more employees
The people reportedly worked with the company for 'decades.'
365traveler.com
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
San Antonio Current
Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio BBQ, Jacked Potato: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most read Current food stories touched multiple cuisines, bringing news of a closure (Converse's Jacked Potato ) and impending opening (Korean hot pot chain KPOT), a well as a survey that ranked SA as the city with the best barbecue in the nation. Of course, many might consider...
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
San Antonio leaders back program to get locals connected to internet
The program includes a discount on computers.
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
San Antonio school ratings see overall improvement after pandemic years
Schools avoided failing grades this year despite low scores.
KSAT 12
Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg pushes for statewide gun reform efforts
Nirenberg says mayors are on the 'front lines' for change.
mySanAntonio.com
