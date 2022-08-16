ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

This $25 Million St. Regis Residence is One of the Most Expensive in the Dominican Republic

By Emma Reynolds
 3 days ago
The Astor Penthouse is not your average residence.

Part of the Residences at the St. Regis Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic , developed by Campagna Ricart and Associates, it is one of the most expensive homes in the history of the country, and the most expensive in the master-planned development of Cap Cana. But it’s not just the $25 million price tag that makes this residence so special; it’s the thoughtful, unique design.

Crafted with a beautiful circular design, which looks like a golf green from an aerial vantage point, the beachfront residence has a spaceship-inspired design with clean, curved lines and incredible, 360-degree views. Flooded with natural light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliding doors, the residence spans 20,742 square feet over two levels. There are seven bedrooms, plus two service quarters, and five bathrooms. Nearly every room, from the living room to the kitchen and beyond, opens up onto a private terrace that faces the ocean. The residences were designed by AC Arquitectos and Asociados and furniture packages have been expertly curated by Chapi Chapo Design and Alexandra Guzman.

As one of the most exclusive, amenitized residences in all of Cap Cana, including others at the Residences at St. Regis Cap Cana, the home features a large private pool, which curves along with the design, a Jacuzzi, and a stunning private garden. The living room has glass sliding doors that fully open to the width of the pool, making indoor-outdoor living a breeze. Surrounding the pool there are several lounge chairs and outdoor seating areas. The glass terrace along the perimeter of the residence makes the ocean, beach, and tropical landscaping  never too far from sight.

“Early on it was decided that the striking surrounding views would be the main feature. To achieve this integration, a rounded floor plan was developed,” says Alejandro Acebal Canney, lead architect and founder of AC Arquitectos & Asociados. “The turquoise hues of the Caribbean Sea, the lush green fairways of Punta Espada Golf Club, and the jagged beauty of the Farallon Rocks in the near distance,combine to make this a one-of-a-kind experience. The Astor Penthouse at St. Regis Cap Cana, as imagined by one of the most trusted and respected hospitality brands in the world and brought to life on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, will become an icon, raising the standard of luxury in the Caribbean.”

Inside, the turnkey home is outfitted with state-of-the-art furniture and impeccable design. The color palette even echoes that of the surrounding nature, with plenty of sustainable light wood accents; a neutral color palette with pastel accents; green-and-white marble; and travertine flooring throughout. The primary bathroom features a green marble standalone tub and floor-to-ceiling green marble walls behind the dual sinks, not to mention a private Jacuzzi and terrace.

There is plenty of plants and greenery within the home, but the star feature is the two-story tree that extends from the first floor to the second floor and situated underneath a massive skylight. A beautiful curved marble staircase wraps around the tree and is more akin to a sculpture than a functional gateway to the second floor.

There are 70 residences in total, and the Astor Penthouse is the largest of the two penthouses for sale. Many of the residences begin at $1 million, with the Astor Penthouse being the highest priced at $25 million. These residential offerings mark the first and only five-star residences in all of Cap Cana and come with complete access to the St. Regis resort, like 800 feet of private beachfront separate from the rest of Cap Cana; many golf courses; the Iridium Spa; fitness centers; family movie theater; library; courtyards and tidal pools; seven pools; beach and poolside butler service; and over seven food and beverage outlets. There is even a Cigar and Rum Lounge, a Beach Club, and other perks. The hotel will have 200 rooms, should residents have friends or family visiting.

Residences and the hotel are estimated to open sometime in 2023.

Check out more photos of the property below:

