Report: Barkley’s ‘Workload Will Be Huge’ If He’s Healthy

Giants coach Brian Daboll called the running back "explosive" during training camp.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has dealt with seemingly nonstop injuries since his second year in the NFL after an elite rookie campaign. Despite the track record, he could see more usage than ever in 2022 as long as he can stay on the field.

When talking about the tailback’s fantasy stock, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan detailed that Barkley will see a “huge” workload this season.

“Barkley has looked the best he has in years. Both quarterback Daniel Jones and coach Brian Daboll used the word ‘explosive’ to describe what they’ve seen,” Raanan said. “And it matches what is out there on the field every day. In addition, the strength of the Giants’ offensive line appears to be its run-blocking, Barkley should be more involved in the passing game this season, and there isn’t much depth behind him. So his workload will be huge … as long as he’s healthy. That’s the question: Can you trust him to stay healthy?”

Barkley was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft and won offensive rookie of the year that season but has struggled in recent years due to injuries. He tallied over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2018, but dealt with a high ankle sprain in 2019, tore his ACL the following year and was dealing with an ankle injury in 2021.

He appeared in 13 games this past season where he rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns on one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Ever since his rookie year, fantasy football managers who have drafted him high have regretted it, but things could very well change in 2022.

