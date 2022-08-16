ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Rush City City Council discusses local vandalism

By Amy Doeun
County News Review
 3 days ago

The Rush City Council looked at vandalism issues at its Monday, July 25, meeting.

Longtime community member Roger Perrault attended the meeting and brought forward vandalism concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“The bandstand is a big thing for the community, and there was tagging on Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July, and last weekend,” he said. “We have a problem in this community.

“I grew up on this street. I have lived my whole life here and would like to live the rest of my life here.”

As the owner of Perrault Chiropractic, he said that he was thinking about redoing the outside of his building but, “Now I don’t think I will.”

Council member Mic Louzek said, “[The vandalism] is a lack of respect.”

Mayor Dan Dahlberg said there is normally an investigation, and City Administrator Amy Mell said there are repeat offenders.

Council Member Tom Schneider suggested talking to the neighbors and having them call the police if they notice someone in the park.

All members of the council agreed that this year in particular property crimes are up and that something should be done.

Rockin’ Rush City set

The fourth annual Rockin’ Rush City Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 20. A car show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the streets of downtown Rush City.

At 6 p.m. there will be a concert at the band shell until 9 p.m.

There also will be food trucks and other vendors at the free event.

Election night

This year’s election has the potential to change some long-standing seats in local government. Dan Dahlberg has been mayor of Rush City since 2012, but he is now seeking a position as the Chisago County commissioner for the Rush City area.

Currently Alan Johnson is the only person who as filed to run for that position, which is a two-year term.

In addition there are two open council member positions, each of which are a four-year term. Currently incumbent Frank Storm is the only individual who has filed as a candidate for one of those two positions.

Those interested in either position need to file at City Hall, which is located at the Rush City Community Center, before Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

County News Review

