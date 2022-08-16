KC Current launches season ticket campaign as stadium groundbreaking nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current launched its season ticket campaign Tuesday, 816 Day, as a tribute to fans in the area code.

Putting down a deposit is the only way for fans to reserve their spot for games at the Current’s future stadium , the first and only stadium being built for a professional women’s sports team.

The 11,500-seat stadium in Berkley Riverfront Park is scheduled to open in time for the start of the women’s soccer season in the spring of 2024. Groundbreaking is expected in October.

Both the new stadium and the team’s training site in Riverside are important community assets at all levels, from hosting World Cup teams, to providing youth leagues a place to play.

“Where we are right now at the training center, there are three fields right now, two are for our use. We are going to build four more for the youth,” said Allison Howard, Kansas City Current president.

“That construction will be completed this spring. Then there are plans for six more youth fields that will be developed probably in 2024. This whole area will be redeveloped, and that’s absolutely part of a community aspect redevelopment.”

Those who sign up for tickets will be first in line to put a deposit down on Sept. 13, a tribute to fans in the 913 area code.

Howard said the new stadium will have a range of seating options, with ticket prices that will allow any fan to get inside and have an enjoyable experience.

For more information on the team’s plans, go to kccurrentstadium.com to sign up.

