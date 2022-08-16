ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Tim Durkan

This week we made the city’s favorite pink neon elephant a landmark. Shrinkflation is impacting our favorite snack foods. And don’t look away from your laptop, your boss might be watching. We’re breaking it down this week with the Needling’s Lex Vaughn and Seattle photographer Tim Durkan....
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Do the right thing and go check out this MoPOP exhibit: Today So Far

Good news for Washington's green and clean businesses. Tacoma gardeners have a solution to the "zucchini problem." MoPOP's newest exhibit shines a spotlight on Ruth Carter's iconic costume designs from Hollywood classics. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 17, 2022. You feel that? Excitement...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Music and design highlight Seattle's weekend arts calendar

We reach out for recommendations on arts and culture events around Seattle every week. Today, Paige Browning talked with KUOW's new arts and culture reporter Mike Davis. They’re having a free concert this Saturday featuring the Black Constellation Collective. Porter Ray is definitely one of my favorite local rappers. If you hear his laid-back delivery, it is almost like just hearing rainfall on your window. It’s so smooth. And JusMoni, she's so soulful. And Stas THEE Boss, who makes her own beats, if you want to talk about flavor, that's flavor for you right there. I'm very excited for this show. And as a special treat, Larry Mizell Jr. is going to DJ.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Week in Review: Affordable housing, a response to bullying, and missing texts

Bill Radke discusses the week's news with The Stranger's Hannah Krieg, Crosscut's Mai Hoang, and Geekwire's Mike Lewis. Seattle City Council budget chair Teresa Mosqueda said yesterday that she would propose using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to supplement the city’s general-fund budget for the fourth and fifth years in a row, after the City Budget Office released new projections of a growing budget shortfall through the next five years. Weren’t JumpStart revenues were supposed to pay for affordable housing?
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle Indian Health Board celebrates new Pioneer Square clinic

Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood saw a grand opening Thursday – for a new health clinic focused specifically on the needs of Native American patients. It’s on the ground floor of a new 80-unit apartment building operated by the Chief Seattle Club. The clinic is operated by the...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting

The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The future of renewable energy may lie in organic waste

There are lots of renewable energy forms out there: solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear, for instance. But Snohomish County is investing in something different — a kind of renewable energy you may not have heard of before. It starts out in the fields of a local dairy farm. At...
MONROE, WA
