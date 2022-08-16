Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUOW
Displacement is a big problem in Seattle. Subsidized apartments help, but only somewhat
Seattle must, by state law, make room for newcomers to live. But that growth is pushing people out, especially Black and immigrant families. Some people are trying to help ease displacement in Seattle by organizing communities and chasing grants, in order to build subsidized affordable apartments. But critics warn that...
KUOW
Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Tim Durkan
This week we made the city’s favorite pink neon elephant a landmark. Shrinkflation is impacting our favorite snack foods. And don’t look away from your laptop, your boss might be watching. We’re breaking it down this week with the Needling’s Lex Vaughn and Seattle photographer Tim Durkan....
KUOW
Do the right thing and go check out this MoPOP exhibit: Today So Far
Good news for Washington's green and clean businesses. Tacoma gardeners have a solution to the "zucchini problem." MoPOP's newest exhibit shines a spotlight on Ruth Carter's iconic costume designs from Hollywood classics. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 17, 2022. You feel that? Excitement...
KUOW
Music and design highlight Seattle's weekend arts calendar
We reach out for recommendations on arts and culture events around Seattle every week. Today, Paige Browning talked with KUOW's new arts and culture reporter Mike Davis. They’re having a free concert this Saturday featuring the Black Constellation Collective. Porter Ray is definitely one of my favorite local rappers. If you hear his laid-back delivery, it is almost like just hearing rainfall on your window. It’s so smooth. And JusMoni, she's so soulful. And Stas THEE Boss, who makes her own beats, if you want to talk about flavor, that's flavor for you right there. I'm very excited for this show. And as a special treat, Larry Mizell Jr. is going to DJ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUOW
Week in Review: Affordable housing, a response to bullying, and missing texts
Bill Radke discusses the week's news with The Stranger's Hannah Krieg, Crosscut's Mai Hoang, and Geekwire's Mike Lewis. Seattle City Council budget chair Teresa Mosqueda said yesterday that she would propose using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to supplement the city’s general-fund budget for the fourth and fifth years in a row, after the City Budget Office released new projections of a growing budget shortfall through the next five years. Weren’t JumpStart revenues were supposed to pay for affordable housing?
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
KUOW
Seattle Indian Health Board celebrates new Pioneer Square clinic
Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood saw a grand opening Thursday – for a new health clinic focused specifically on the needs of Native American patients. It’s on the ground floor of a new 80-unit apartment building operated by the Chief Seattle Club. The clinic is operated by the...
KUOW
Children in stolen vehicles account for most of 2022’s Amber Alerts, WA officials say
The Washington State Patrol has noticed a considerable spike in car thefts, and that is spilling over into cases of abducted children — cars are being stolen with kids inside and that accounts for most of this year's Amber Alerts. So far this year, car thefts in Washington state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Washington nurses call for better pay as more colleagues turn to traveling work
Hospital staffing shortages across Washington state have some nurses wondering if they should trade staff positions for traveling work. While travel contracts don't guarantee better hours or fewer patients, they do often come with higher pay. And that comes at a steep cost to hospitals, as well as the professionals...
KUOW
What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting
The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
KUOW
The future of renewable energy may lie in organic waste
There are lots of renewable energy forms out there: solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear, for instance. But Snohomish County is investing in something different — a kind of renewable energy you may not have heard of before. It starts out in the fields of a local dairy farm. At...
KUOW
Seattle City Attorney says her office is filing more cases, more quickly
In a new report, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison said misdemeanor cases from the office’s criminal division are moving forward more quickly now than at any time in the past five years — and criminal filings have increased significantly compared to last year, at 124%. Davison said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Seattle resolution condemns harassment against elected officials and political candidates
Attacks on elected officials and people running for office won’t be tolerated. That’s the message behind a Seattle City Council resolution passed this week. The measure follows recent local incidents in which people of color were targeted. Carey Anderson, a Black pastor running for an open House seat...
Comments / 0