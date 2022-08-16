ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

MyChesCo

Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County Virtual Senior Services Expo

Bucks County is hosting a Virtual Senior Services Expo on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Speakers include Matt Weintraub, District Attorney; Mary Kate Kobler, Deputy District Attorney; Kathy Bennett, Area Agency on Aging; Michael Bannon, Consumer Protection; Liam Crowley, NOVA; and Brendan Corbalis, SeniorLAW Center. Viewers will hear...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
New Jersey 101.5

Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey

Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
CBS Philly

A rash of car break-ins in Bucks County has neighborhood feeling "violated"

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are urging people to lock their car doors after a number of break-ins earlier this week. The group is organized, but the targets are random.Police say it's rare to have one break-in a night, but this week, they had more than two dozen in a few hours."It's really creepy and you do feel violated," Liz McGovern said. "You just don't understand it. It's like, why would you do that?"Residents in the Fairways subdivision are left stunned and confused.Early Wednesday morning, thieves hit six communities, breaking into 25 cars. One of them was McGovern's."When...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for missing Bucks County man

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bristol Times

Bristol Times

Bristol, PA
Local news for Bristol, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/bristol-news/

