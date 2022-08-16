ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

2 detention officers hospitalized after assault in Forsyth County jail, sheriff says

By Emily Mikkelsen, Daniel Pierce
 3 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Forsyth County detention officers are recovering at home after they were attacked by an inmate on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

The sheriff says that the assault happened around 12:30 p.m.

Matthew West

A 61-year-old officer was doing a routine check of inmate Matthew West’s cell on suspicion that he had a weapon.

West, 24, is currently being held on a number of charges, including the killing of Victor Hardy , who was shot to death on Patterson Avenue in the early morning hours of January 10, marking Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2022.

West was already in the Forsyth County Detention Center on January 14 when he was charged with Hardy’s homicide, along with another man, Joshua Michael Atkins.

2 men charged in Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2022, police say both were in jail on unrelated charges

West was also accused of having a weapon in his cell prior to this search, back in June.

The sheriff says during the search of his cell, West allegedly attacked the woman and then assaulted another officer who came to help her. No weapon was used in the assault and it lasted about a minute before other officers responded and subdued West.

The 61-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld, has a concussion and a fractured orbital bone and had to get stitches. The male officer who responded to assist her has a brain bleed, a dislocated shoulder, a torn calf muscle and a concussion. They were hospitalized. West was taken to the hospital as well, and he was released back to the detention center later.

Both officers who were assaulted have been with the department for over 15 years, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Kimbrough says that he spoke with West after the incident on Friday, saying that West not only “bragged” about the assault but threatened to do it again if given the chance.

Police investigating hit and run after Thomasville man struck, dragged by minivan; ‘had a guy basically try and kill me’

A Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office public page addressed allegations from the man’s mother , with a statement from Sheriff Kimbrough.

“It has been brought to our attention that a post was made about one of our Detention Officers in which the full truth was not told,” the post reads in part. “This weekend he brutally assaulted 2 of our Detention Officers, including a 61-year-old female Detention Officer. When our detention officers responded and attempted to restrain him after the fact, he became combative, and force was used to ensure the safety of our detention officers.” It goes on to explain that no one kicked or stomped on West. “The officers will be affected by their injuries for months and years to come due to the resident beating them,” the statement concludes.

On Sheriff Kimbrough’s own public Facebook page, he also addressed the issue, stating in part, “If you have any concerns about your son or what happened, contact me directly.”

The situation is being investigated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and could result in additional charges being filed.

Comments / 1

