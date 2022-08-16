Read full article on original website
Tea Time in the Twin Cities: Seven Boba Hot Spots
Minneapolis and St. Paul have a surprising number of unique boba tea hot spots, with many in the Dinkytown area to supply university students with their boba tea fixes. Discover the best places to try the tasty drink and explore the large number of combinations and variations of this classic Taiwanese treat, also referred to as bubble tea or milk tea. Visit any (or all) of these seven distinctive tea shops in the Twin Cities.
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club
A rendering of The Apostle Supper Club set to open mid-September at Kellogg Blvd. and West 7th St. in downtown St. Paul. Courtesy of Brian Ingram. Chef Brian Ingram will make his return to the kitchen next month at his forthcoming supper club in St. Paul. Ingram is the owner...
New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous
It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
Bettendorf, Erin
Dr. Bettendorf is a pain management physician board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine. Growing up in northeast Minneapolis, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Inspired to give back, she traveled east to pursue her medical degree at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Bettendorf completed her transitional internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital and following that entered her residency in anesthesiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It was during this time that she became interested in pain management after realizing what a profound impact chronic pain can have on a person’s quality of life. From there, she completed her fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Washington.
Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday
Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
Digi-Key unveils big expansion in a small town
A northwestern Minnesota company has opened a $400 million warehouse expansion to meet growing customer demand. Digi-Key sells millions of electronic parts, shipping more than six million orders a year to 180 countries. Digi-Key President Dave Doherty said the new warehouse provides 2.2 million square feet of additional space. "We...
WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist
Big television news from WCCO-TV on Friday as the Twin Cities CBS affiliate unveiled a new newscast and meteorologist from North Carolina who will work as a reporter and anchor at Minnesota. Beginning Monday, Sept. 5, WCCO will debut a 4 p.m. weekday newscast, effectively replacing the hour previously filled...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen
Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
North Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates $1.5 million gift from anonymous donor
Appetite For Change, a non-profit organization based in North Minneapolis, has received a $1.5 million dollar donation. Photo courtesy of Appetite for Change. A North Minneapolis nonprofit on Wednesday announced the largest donation in the organization's 11-year history. Appetite For Change co-founder and President Tasha Powell said the $1.5-million-dollar gift...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
