Prospect, OR

KTVL

Two suspects in Grants Pass O'Aces robbery arrested

GRANTS PASS — Two robbery suspects were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 18 after the Grants Pass Police Department identified and located them both. On Aug. 11, at 12:04 am, Grants Pass Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at O’Aces, located at 772 Rogue River Hwy.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants seized in BINET bust

Klamath Falls, Ore. — Nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed during a raid on a large scale illegal marijuana operation in Klamath county. On Wednesday, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Prospect, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land

JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KXL

Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
TALENT, OR
KTVL

66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
kezi.com

Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say

RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point

According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

All evacuations for McKinney Fire lifted on Thursday evening

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — As the McKinney Fire's containment inches closer to 100%, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (EOS) announced all evacuation orders in the McKinney Fire's footprint have been lifted. The OES said residents may begin returning to their homes. However, they ask residents to use...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Several people arrested following search of multiple illegal marijuana grow sites

Josephine County, Ore. — A total of four people were taken into custody this week following investigations regarding several separate illegal marijuana grow sites. On August 15, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 300 block of Shan Creek and 5000 block of Williams Highway in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES

Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire

GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
TALENT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH

Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

