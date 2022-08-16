Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has three release dates now
The first boot of a new Call of Duty game is a crossroads with no right choice: do I jump into the big, flashy campaign headlining the game, or step first unto the virgin grasses of multiplayer, where no meta has yet taken root?. Activision is making that choice a...
NBA Athletes Go Hands-On With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Yet another group of athletes have gone hands-on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, which shouldn't come as a surprise to many. The Call of Duty franchise routinely sells tens of millions of copies on an annual basis and frequently is the best selling game of each year, but the next installment could be the biggest one to date. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in 2019 and sold over 30 million copies, placing it in the top 20 best-selling games of all-time. It's the biggest Call of Duty to date and it marked a major turning point for the franchise due to how it handled post-launch content, gunplay, and introduced things like Call of Duty: Warzone.
Release Date For ‘Fifth And Final’ Edition Of Call Of Duty: Warzone
The start of Call of Duty: Warzone’s fifth and final season has been confirmed by Activision for August 24. This suggests that Warzone 2 may soon be available. The final season of the game, dubbed Last Stand and featuring a league of Call of Duty baddies headed by Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, was revealed on the game’s website. Khaled Al-Asad from the first Modern Warfare, Gabriel T. Rorke from Ghosts, and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen from Black Ops 3 also appear in the game.
Alejandro Vargas, A Character From Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, First Appears In A Video From The Game’s Creator, Infinity Ward
Some of the franchise’s most beloved characters will return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Several well-known personalities, including Captain Price, “Soap” MacTavish, and Simon “Ghost” Riley, are anticipated to appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Naturally, some of these cherished characters have changed the events of the previous game, notably Captain Price, who has been a part of the franchise since the release of the first Call of Duty in 2003.
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
Crash Bandicoot Developer Seemingly Teasing a New Game (That Probably Isn't Call of Duty)
Activision’s Crash Bandicoot developer, Toys For Bob, is seemingly working on something new. The company recently released the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy before getting to work on the well-received Crash Bandicoot 4. But, as with most of Activision’s studios, Toys For Bob was drafted in to work on...
Call of Duty season 5 roadmap includes new changes and weapons for Warzone, Vanguard
With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II nearly here, it’s almost time to call it quits on Vanguard and its corresponding content in Warzone. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing left for the last iteration of CoD, however, with the game announcing a new roadmap for its final season, Last Stand, which will include the re-introduction of Raul Menendez, the villain from Black Ops II, as well as new maps, updates to Caldera, new guns, and even a new multiplayer mode for players to try out.
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
Diablo 4 Reveals Monetization Plans
Blizzard has today revealed how monetization practices will work in Diablo 4 when the game launches next year. In recent months, the Diablo series as a whole has been under fire from fans following some troublesome in-game purchase options in the mobile title Diablo Immortal. Luckily, Blizzard has now stressed that the monetization schemes seen in Immortal won't be similar to what is seen in Diablo 4.
Regarding The In-Game Store For Diablo 4, Blizzard Has Provided Details
According to Blizzard in today’s new status report, Diablo 4 will be backed by an “army of devs” creating new different seasons content for years to come. Upgrades and additional content will range from quality-of-life improvements and polish to significant additional features, side missions, foes, objects, live shows, and—of course—season passes.
Classic game publisher Sunsoft will try again
Game publisher Sunsoft, best known in the West for 8-bit era games like Blaster Master, Batman, and Fester’s Quest, is attempting a return to publishing and developing video games. On Thursday, the new Sunsoft — which, technically, never went away — outlined its plan to rerelease and revive its classic game catalog, starting with the Vampire Survivors-inspired Ikki Unite and releases of beloved retro games Gimmick! and Ufouria (known as Hebereke in Japan) for modern platforms.
PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers
Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon Game Free-to-Play for Limited Time
To coincide with the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Nintendo has decided to make a popular Pokemon game on Switch free-to-play for a limited span of time. At this point, there are a number of Pokemon games available on Switch, all of which have sold quite well. And while some fans surely would have liked to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword/Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee become available free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry in the franchise available for certain Switch owners.
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
