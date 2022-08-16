Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Related
Greensboro man is a wrestling hype man, QVC host, and hairdresser
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Stop for a minute and bring these images into your mind. A hairstylist. A wrestling hype man. A QVC host. They may look like three distinct people but for one Greensboro man, it is his destiny to be all three at one time!. Bradley Tuggle has...
'I felt his heart and it wasn't doing anything' | Greensboro boy saves Grandfather from drowning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 61-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after almost drowning in a Greensboro apartment pool Thursday. His 8-year-old grandson is being called a hero after saving his life. Christian Matos said he and his grandfather love spending time together. "He takes care of me when...
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
alamancenews.com
Legal Notices, Thursday, August 18, 2022
Please take notice that the Alamance County Planning Board will hold an informational hearing on September 8th, 2022 at 7:00pm to consider the following:. Application of Quaker Creek Farm Solar, LLC for a Solar Energy System permit. This Solar Energy System will be located South of John Lewis Rd, Burlington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Lexington man wins $100,000 off $25 scratch-off
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Jackson Jr, of Lexington, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jackson, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, bought his Spectacular Riches ticket at his store. He collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal […]
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Biggest mistake of my life,' Hope Solo opens up about Winston-Salem DWI arrest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At the end of March, retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo pleaded guilty in Forsyth County District Court after being arrested in a Walmart parking lot for impaired driving and child abuse. Thursday, Solo shared more about the incident in her latest podcast episode 'Hope Solo...
Stokesdale woman gives back after receiving a double lung transplant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Julie McCormick of Stokesdale, North Carolina enjoys the simple things in life. “I love spending time with my family and traveling, enjoy vacationing, hiking a little bit,” McCormick said. But in early 2019 the wife and mother of two noticed something happening to her body.
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities. The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds. Lindley Pool. Peeler Pool. Warnersville Pool. Smith Community Pool. Keeley Park.
Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday. Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department. Forsyth, Rockingham...
Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game. She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.
Winston-Salem couple told they'd have to pay $1,000 to break lease, despite apartment problems
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Madison McCormick and her boyfriend were excited to move into their new Winston-Salem apartment. The complex seemed nice, and the unit appeared to be clean and quiet. Contact the Call For Action team. “At the beginning, everything was fine,” McCormick said. There were a few...
WCNC
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
Abortion illegal after 20 weeks in North Carolina, but less strict than surrounding states
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s now illegal in North Carolina to have an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The ban was reinstated Wednesday by a federal judge. The 20-week ban was unenforceable under the Roe v. Wade decision until it was overturned in June. Now, a federal judge ruled that it’s legal.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
WSSU cheerleaders featured in Ciara's new 'Jump' music video
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The cheerleaders at Winston-Salem State are gaining attention. Members of the team were flown out to California to be featured in R&B singer Ciara's new "Jump" music video. The team's dance captain Destiny Martin says Ciara reached out to them via social media. They worked together...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0