Greensboro, NC

Legal Notices, Thursday, August 18, 2022

Please take notice that the Alamance County Planning Board will hold an informational hearing on September 8th, 2022 at 7:00pm to consider the following:. Application of Quaker Creek Farm Solar, LLC for a Solar Energy System permit. This Solar Energy System will be located South of John Lewis Rd, Burlington.
Statesville Record & Landmark

K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners

The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington man wins $100,000 off $25 scratch-off

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Jackson Jr, of Lexington, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jackson, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, bought his Spectacular Riches ticket at his store. He collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday. Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department. Forsyth, Rockingham...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

WSSU cheerleaders featured in Ciara's new 'Jump' music video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The cheerleaders at Winston-Salem State are gaining attention. Members of the team were flown out to California to be featured in R&B singer Ciara's new "Jump" music video. The team's dance captain Destiny Martin says Ciara reached out to them via social media. They worked together...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

