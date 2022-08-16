ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
utahbusiness.com

Utah companies make the Inc 5000 list

Vineyard —Dynamic Blending Specialists is ranked among the top 20 fastest growing manufacturers in America in the Inc. 5000 for 2022. The company also ranks as #25 in Utah by Inc. for fastest growth. This is the third year running that the company has reached the Inc. 5000. Dynamic Blending attributes its growth to continued focus on emerging brands with smaller initial quantity requirements. Larger brands have also taken notice and rely on Dynamic Blending for its rapid response and quality control. Dynamic Blending is also this year’s Stevie Award Gold Winner in the Company of the Year – Manufacturing – Medium category. The company now boasts more that 100 employees and has had to expand facilities and manufacturing soon to come online in Vineyard.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
ksl.com

Ogden domestic violence shelter announces plans to expand

OGDEN — The YCC Family Crisis Center announced that it will be expanding with plans to build an apartment building near its campus to meet the need for transitional housing. The nonprofit had called for more transitional housing earlier this year to help move victims of domestic violence out of shelter settings into longer-term housing. The lack of transitional housing and limited shelter capacity had forced staff members to turn some people away, according to YCC victim advocate Ashley Daniels.
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region

Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
utahbusiness.com

Carine Clark joins Lumio as chief innovation officer

Lehi— Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the addition of Carine Clark as chief innovation officer. Clark is a three-time president and CEO of high-growth tech companies (Allegiance, MaritzCX, and Banyan), specializing in helping organizations reach significant scale profitably. In addition to her role as chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark is chair of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity for Utah, Executive Chairman of Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), Board Director of Serial1 (Harley Davidson’s electric bicycle company), and an active board member for Silicon Slopes and Nelnet Bank.
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
utahbusiness.com

Via 313 in Riverton, Utah, to open soon

Riverton — Via 313, the first restaurant brand to recreate the signature Detroit-style pizza outside of Motown, is bringing music to more Salt Lake City pizza lovers’ ears – and mouths – with the opening of the award-winning pizzeria’s third area location in Riverton!. Riverton...
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
