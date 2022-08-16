Read full article on original website
New York State House 2022 primary: See results
New Yorkers went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for who they want to represent them in State House of Representatives during the second primary election of the year. Check back here to see live results as they are counted. If you don't see results, click here. Back to...
Vermont primary election canvass scheduled for Monday following delay
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The winners of Vermont's primary election will officially be certified on Monday following a delay caused bytechnical glitches with the software used to produce the vote tallies. The canvass was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 but was delayed that morning because of glitches. Secretary of State...
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety
BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
North Country farmers sound off on what they hope to see in the 2023 Farm Bill
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — On Friday, New York's agriculture commissioner, Richard Ball, is visiting the North Country with Assemblyman Billy Jones, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York Farm Bureau. They will be holding a listening session in Chazy, meeting with members of the agricultural community to...
After rise in fatal ODs, Vermont boosts spending on prevention efforts
MONTPELIER, Vt. — After losing ground in reversing fatal overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders in Vermont are now redoubling their efforts — including by strengthening prevention and recovery measures. "Tragically, we and the rest of the country have seen an increase in loss of life," Gov....
UVM Health Network asking for budget increases amid inflationary woes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont’s largest hospital network, the University of Vermont Health Network, is asking for unprecedented budget increases. The senior management team made their case Friday to health care regulators on the Green Mountain Care Board. UVM said they're facing a perfect storm with higher costs for...
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
Jersey Mike's to open first Vermont location this month
WILLISTON, Vt. — Jersey Mike's, the popular sandwich chain known for its customizable subs, is opening its first Vermont location later this month. The first shop in Vermont will be located at 69 Market Street, in the same strip as the L.L. Bean store. A large banner outside the...
St. Albans Bay Brewfest returns this weekend
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Craft beer lovers have a reason to celebrate this weekend. The St. Albans Bay Brewfest is scheduled for Aug. 20 in St. Albans Bay Park on Lake Street. The event will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. and is being hosted by Mill River...
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
