Massive Silicon Valley food bank held up by appeal
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse—which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center—received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
ca.gov
Transforming Malls & Office Parks
MTC is working with the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and communities throughout the region to help solve the Bay Area housing crisis and advance equity. One solution identified in Plan Bay Area 2050 – the region’s long-range plan for transportation, housing, the economy, and the environment – is to transform aging malls and office parks into residential neighborhoods.
calmatters.network
Residents push back against housing project at Creekside Inn site
A developer’s plan to replace Creekside Inn with 382-apartments is offering Palo Alto a rare opportunity to merge parcels and bring a major housing complex to a large site along El Camino Real. But for neighborhood residents, the project represents something else: a massive overreach that would threaten Matadero...
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
irei.com
San Jose, Calif., pension funds allocate $183m to real estate
Four San Jose, Calif., pension funds have placed $183 million of capital with both new and existing real estate managers. The largest commitment went to TA Realty Core Property Fund with $106 million, spread across four San Jose plans. TA Realty Core Property Fund, an open-end core real estate fund managed by TA Realty, seeks to construct and operate a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality, core real estate holdings in major U.S. metropolitan areas, with an emphasis on steady income generation. This was an existing manager for all plans.
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
svvoice.com
Owens Corning Closing Santa Clara Plant
After more than 70 years of service in Santa Clara, Owens Corning is winding down operations at its plant on Central Expressway near Lafayette Street. The company will close the facility at the end of October and reportedly lay off approximately 225 employees. “We greatly appreciate our Santa Clara employees...
nypressnews.com
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas
An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
KSBW.com
Home sales down, price reductions up as Bay Area housing market cools
Calif. — TheBay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. That’s in contrast to last summer’s incredibly hot real estate boom, fueled by pandemic buyers' desire for more space coupled with low interest rates. Interest rates have almost doubled since July 2021.
losgatan.com
County blocked homeowner’s attempt to access CZU insurance money before two-year deadline
The Santa Clara County Department of Planning and Development has been preventing a homeowner in the Lexington Hills area of Los Gatos from accessing public documents needed to fix damage caused by the storm that sparked the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fire. A Department of Environmental Health official tried to...
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Gilroy Dispatch
Council opposes Sargent Quarry project
The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry just south of the city, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. A formal resolution is expected to be...
48hills.org
The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened
On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
