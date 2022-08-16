ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Hampton comes back to take win at Pigeon Forge

The Hampton Bulldogs come back from a 16-12 deficit to defeat Pigeon Forge 20-16 on Friday. Hampton went into halftime leading 12-0 on scores by running back Levi Lunsford and quarterback Dylan Trivett. Pigeon Forge fought back in the third quarter and took a 16-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
HAMPTON, TN
Lady Cyclones fall to defending Three Rivers Conference Champion

The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a loss to Tennessee High. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bristol Thursday night to take on conference foe Tennessee High, losing in three sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7 to the defending Three Rivers Conference Champion.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Jr. Cyclones blow past Jr. Blazers

Coach Brock Pittman and the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their early season success rolling on Thursday at Brown-Childress Stadium when they welcomed the Boone Jr. Blazers to Elizabethton. After a quick response to an early Jr. Cyclone score by the Jr. Blazers, TAD took control and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Sholes saw both sides of Science Hill, Elizabethton rivalry

Science Hill and Elizabethton’s football programs will renew a 97-year-old rivalry on Friday in Elizabethton. The neighbors’ backyard brawl has produced a few players and coaches who’ve seen the rivalry from both sides. Niles “Mule” Brown was a successful head coach for each program. In...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Unaka blows out North Greene in season opener

An opening drive fumble by Unaka was quickly forgotten Friday, as the Rangers rebounded to capture a 28-12 win over the North Green Huskies. On Unaka’s first drive, Jamol Blamo fumbled the ball deep in their own territory and Yeshua Vaught ran it in for a 2-yard score. Unaka defense prevented the two-point conversion, and Huskies took lead 6-0 at the end of the first.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Happy Valley holds off Cloudland

A penalty plagued contest saw the Happy Valley Warriors overcome eight penalties for 75 yards to hand Cloudland a 22-14 loss on Warrior Hill on Friday night. Senior Joseph Sowards rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown for Happy Valley while Gage McKinney led all rushers with 107 yards on 13 tries.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Lady Cyclones let one slip away on pitch

It was a tale of two half’s on Tuesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium in the season-opening match for the Elizabethton Cyclones and the Morristown Lady Trojans on the pitch. The Lady Cyclones dominated the first 40 minutes of action while the Lady Trojans regrouped during the intermission and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Helen Kate Tester

(November 6, 1925 – August 15, 2022) Helen Kate Garland Tester, 96, was carried away by angels on Monday, August 15, 2022. She endured poor health with patience and good humor for many years but became weary and longed to join the Lord. She died at her home on Stoney Creek as she wanted to do.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses

Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Rogers deeply rooted on family farm in Unicoi County

Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall. It is hard...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Bertha “June” Williams

Bertha “June” Williams, 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams; a son, Hubert Williams; a grandson, Josh Lightsey; three sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better

Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Troubling tuition: ETSU pharmacy school enrollment continues decline as tuition disparity persists

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 54 new East Tennessee State University Gatton College of Pharmacy students attending Friday’s white coat ceremony were part of a trend — declining enrollment that officials at the privately funded school lay squarely at the feet of a 2019 tuition decrease at Tennessee’s other state pharmacy school. “We’re going […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

