Waterbury, CT

fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September

Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Housatonic River Job Network to meet

MILFORD — The Housatonic River Job Network will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 with a presentation on interviewing. Guest speaker will be career coach Robert Frost with Platform to Employment at The WorkPlace, and the topic will be “Interviewing 101 - A Crash Course.”. In the presentation,...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Neighborhood notes: Greenwich to hold Westchester Airport meeting; nurses graduate from oncology fellowship

Greenwich residents who want information about the future of Westchester County Airport are invited to attend an “open conversation” about what is “On the Horizon.”. Two meetings are planned: at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., and at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King St. in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: ‘Jersey Shore’ stars film scenes in Stamford; Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted while dining out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… “Jersey Shore” stars Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were spotted shooting a scene last weekend at The Wheel restaurant at The Village in Stamford. Anchoring The Village is Greenwich resident Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse, launched in 2018 in partnership with TV personality Jimmy Kimmel.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M

Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New pizzeria, gelato shop brings slice of NYC to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Joseph Tola didn’t realize pizza by the slice was a novelty in Bridgeport until he did some local research. “We went around to all the other pizzerias and we saw that nobody sells a slice,” Tola said. “You could buy a pie, you could buy a personal pizza.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Entertainment
Bristol Press

Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is coming to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – The founders of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to town hall Oct. 6, and Terryville Public Library has opened registration for their program. The program will discuss past cases and their history with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The program will be held from 6 to...
PLYMOUTH, CT
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT

