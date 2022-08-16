Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Dragon Ball Super Reportedly Starting a New Arc in October
After entering its sixth and latest arc back in late 2020, it seems that Dragon Ball Super is starting a new arc in October with the release of Chapter 88. While the latest manga chapter has yet to be officially released, @DbsHype on Twitter recently revealed new info about Chapter 87. Specifically, it was mentioned that Chapter 87 serves as the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc.
Polygon
I’ve obliterated my Fortnite foes with Dragon Ball’s Kamehameha and now I can’t go back
There are new playable characters like Bulma and Goku, there are cute themed quests, and it’s fun watching Goku hit the Griddy. But one of these additions considerably changes the way the game is played. Players can now collect items that allow them to ride a Nimbus Cloud through the sky and perform a Kamehameha, Goku’s signature giant laser power. The addition doesn’t just give players a new way to absolutely obliterate their foes, it’s also ratcheted up the chaos to obscene levels.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision
Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
HipHopDX.com
600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'
600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
NBA・
EW.com
P-Valley creator breaks down the game-changing season 2 finale
Warning: This post contains spoilers for P-Valley's season 2 finale. Chucalissa is entering a whole new era. The P-Valley season 2 finale ushered in what will be the city's new normal, with the conclusion of the mayoral race — Patrice Woodbine (Harriett D. Foy) won, leaving Andre Watkins (Parker Sawyers) to deal with his wife discovering his affair with Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) — who ends the episode leaving town with a chunk of cash from the Pynk.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
Prey Actor, 6’9," Talks Losing A Bunch Of Weight And The Wild Workout Routine He Did To Play The Predator
The man in the Predator costume, Dane DiLiegro, went through a lot to play the monster in Prey.
Polygon
Apex Legends is still the best first-person shooter to play with strangers
It may seem odd to compare a free-to-play battle royale to an arthouse indie game, but here goes: Apex Legends is basically the Journey of first-person shooters. The latter, which was developed by Flower creator thatgamecompany and released in 2012, is a game about traversing the desert ruins of an ancient civilization through nonverbal communication with a series of complete strangers. It’s possible to stick with the same player throughout the whole playthrough. Thus, the game’s themes of connection and trust can surpass beauty and veer into the sublime.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
Polygon
Boyfriend Dungeon gets a new dungeon and three new weapons to date
Boyfriend Dungeon, the game all about dating people who can transform into sexy weapons, just turned one this month. To celebrate, developer Kitfox Games surprise-released Secret Weapons, the first major update for the game with new romanceable characters and a new dungeon for fans to explore. The update is free for anyone who owns a copy of Boyfriend Dungeon.
Polygon
Seasons are evolving in Diablo 4 into something bigger
Diablo 4 will follow in Diablo 3’s footsteps with a seasonal model, albeit with a few modern bells and whistles attached. Blizzard’s plan for Diablo 4 seasons, outlined in a new quarterly development blog, sounds much more ambitious than what it did seasonally for Diablo 3, giving player more to do than just restart the game with a new character every few months.
Polygon
Classic game publisher Sunsoft will try again
Game publisher Sunsoft, best known in the West for 8-bit era games like Blaster Master, Batman, and Fester’s Quest, is attempting a return to publishing and developing video games. On Thursday, the new Sunsoft — which, technically, never went away — outlined its plan to rerelease and revive its classic game catalog, starting with the Vampire Survivors-inspired Ikki Unite and releases of beloved retro games Gimmick! and Ufouria (known as Hebereke in Japan) for modern platforms.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Polygon
One D&D includes a new virtual tabletop and digital book bundles
Wizards of the Coast enlisted extensive player feedback through D&D Next for what became 5th edition. The company is taking the same approach for One D&D, the evolution of 5th edition, which will see the release of new versions of the game’s core books in 2024 to mark both the 10th anniversary of 5th edition and the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.
Polygon
Devs behind great Contra tribute Blazing Chrome take on retro ninja-action genre next
The developer behind Blazing Chrome, a run-and-gun shooter modeled after the 16-bit era Contra games, will release its next game this fall. Studio Joymasher’s next retro-inspired project is called Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, and it draws its inspiration from side-scrolling ninja-action games like The Revenge of Shinobi, Strider, and Ninja Gaiden.
Polygon
How to prepare for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update is just around the corner. The giant 3.0 patch, which launches in evening on Aug. 23, will add a new region, a new elemental power based on grass called Dendro, and cute new characters. The already giant open world of the game is about to get even bigger. And in the lead-up there’s plenty to do, including story quests, mainline quests, building characters, and exploring Teyvat.
