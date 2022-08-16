ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Windows 10 Release Preview build adds remote language control for IT admins, Defender improvements for Endpoint

By Cale Hunt
 3 days ago
What you need to know

  • Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) recently rolled out to the Release Preview channel for Insiders running Windows 10 version 21H2.
  • This is a non-security update.
  • There are a couple of new features, including remote language control for admins and Defender improvements, as well as a decent number of bug fixes.

Despite a lot of focus now shifting to the shiny new Windows 11 , Microsoft continues pushing out improvements for Windows 10. The latest recently rolled out to Insiders on Windows 10 version 21H2 via the Release Preview channel; it's a non-security update, with two new features and a fairly long list of bug fixes.

Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) gives remote IT admins more control over languages, with the ability to add new languages and features to managed PCs. For easier control, language scenarios can also be governed across multiple Endpoint managers. Endpoint also picked up some extra security via Defender, which has been enhanced to better sniff out critical attacks like ransomware.

Here's a look at the complete changelog from Microsoft:

  • New! We gave IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers.
  • New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.
  • We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.
  • We fixed a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.
  • We fixed an issue that affects transparency in layered windows when you are in High Definition remote applications integrated locally (RAIL) mode.
  • We fixed an issue that might generate error 0x1E when you shut down or restart a device.
  • We fixed an issue that causes a subscription activation to fail under certain conditions.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause some game installations to fail because of a licensing issue.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Microsoft Office applications from opening or causes them to stop working.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.
  • We fixed an issue that degrades BitLocker performance.
  • We fixed an issue that causes the Resultant Set of Policy tool ( Rsop.msc ) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings.
  • We fixed an issue that continues to trust a revoked Attestation Identity Key (AIK) certificate and fails to generate a new certificate.
  • We fixed an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.
  • We fixed an issue that affects the jump list icon colors in the Search app.
  • We fixed an issue that affects Focus Assist functionality for applications that run in full screen.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.
  • We fixed a race condition that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) to stop working on Active Directory domain controllers. This issue occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) over Transport Layer Security (TLS) requests that fail to decrypt. The exception code is 0xc0000409 (STATUS_STACK_BUFFER_OVERRUN).
  • We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause cldflt.sys to reference invalid memory in race conditions.
  • We fixed an issue that affects input and output in the Storport driver and might cause your system to stop responding.

#Endpoint Security#Windows Update#Windows 10#Release Preview#Microsoft
