Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 React “Oreo”
With a variety of Air Force 1 variations presented to us in 2022, where does the Air Force 1 React rank? The modern upgrades aren’t dispersed evenly throughout the shoe; instead, Nike opts for a classic toe (albeit inverted) and a lace collar with the standard rubber sole, while the mid-panel and heel are dressed up in a translucent TPU material common in Nike’s modern footwear offerings.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury
The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue
In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
The Jordan TWO TREY Appears In A Refreshed “Ice Blue”
The next in a line of polarizing hybrid models by Jordan Brand is the TWO TREY — a revised spin on the 6 Rings concept. Featuring design DNA from the seven shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his six NBA Championship runs in the 1990s, the TWO TREY does its best attempt to weld together keynote details, each capturing a fraction of the spotlight without overpowering one another.
An Exotic Nike Air Force 1 Mid Appears In White Reptile Skin
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, racking up an expensive haul complete with gold toothbrushes and LV-produced materials. Faux snakeskin has appeared many a time this past year, too, and now it’s even dressing the shoe’s mid-top trim. But whereas previous...
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “TYO 03”
In honor of the Air Trainer 1‘s 35th Anniversary, Nike has brought out the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic in a number of styles both new and original. And just last month, the silhouette even resurfaced in the “Shima Shima” make-up from 2003, a year that seems to bear some influence on this upcoming “TYO 03” colorway.
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
Neon Stripes Brighten Up This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95
For most, the term “neon” conjures to mind three specific colors: green, blue, and pink. And for their latest rendition of the Air Max 95, Nike is making use of the entire trio, brushing them across what would otherwise be a blacked out base. All three of the...
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Appears In Golden Wheat Colors
As the Nike Air Max Scorpion continues to find its footing, the eye-catching, ultra-cushioned silhouette keeps emerging in new styles. The latest?: A fall-friendly wheat-colored pair for women. Flyknit construction across the upper indulge in a muted gold tone that couples well with the yellowish plump Air Max unit underfoot....
Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
