Combat Sports

Jake Paul to visit UK next month with Tommy Fury set to be taunted in his hometown after twice axing fights

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
JAKE PAUL is tipped to taunt Tommy Fury in his own backyard over their two axed fights when he jets in to watch world champ Amanda Serrano.

The American YouTuber will be in Manchester for Serrano's featherweight clash with IBF title-holder Sarah Mahfoud on the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker undercard on September 24.

Jake Paul is in Manchester next month, where he could give famous local Tommy Fury a verbal lashing over their failure to fight so far Credit: Splash
Tommy Fury still insists he wants to fight Jake Paul at some stage Credit: Reuters

And Paul's camp are ready for their man to get Mancs catty over Fury twice pulling out of grudge dates.

Manchester-born light-heavyweight Fury missed the first bout with a rib injury and the second after being denied a US visa.

But he insists both fighters have "gone too far" not to meet.

Paul, however, insists Fury has done all he can to avoid the showdown.

He told the Impaulsive podcast with brother Logan Paul: "I think it hits him when the pressure starts to build and the fight's actually confirmed, then he's like, 'Wow, I have to go up against this kid'.

"And he's fought all easy people that are put in there to lose. So when there's a real killer against you, I think that pressure sets in."

Fury, 23, has won all his eight pro fights, compared to 25-year-old Paul's five out of five.

Paul also claims to be furious that fellow social media star KSI snubbed him for a short-notice fight.

KSI instead opted to fight rapper Swarmz after original opponent Alex Wassabi withdrew - but claims he hopes to face Paul at Wembley next year.

And Fury too is still talking up a clash with Paul.

He told VIP Boxing Promotions: "Both of us now, it's too far gone for it now to happen.

"It's been back and forth for a long time and in this game you need a dance partner.

"As you've seen in his last fight, he couldn't sell over a few thousand tickets because nobody knew his opponent.

"In this game you need a good dance partner and I can't say it any fairer than this, I will fight you in any single place in this world.

"You don't have to come to England, I'll fight you in Canada next to America, I'm not bothered."

