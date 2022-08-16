ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Louisiana woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard.

Once the driver refused to identify herself, the deputy walked back to the patrol unit with the placard and the driver allegedly followed the deputy and tried to grab the placard. The deputy then pushed the driver back and told her to stop.

Arkansas man arrested for attempted murder after weekend shooting that left teen hospitalized

The driver came towards the deputy again and grabbed his left wrist, trying to grab the placard. The deputy placed the driver under arrest and identified the driver as 26-year-old Kelsee Sherice Harris.

Harris was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Handicapped Parking Penalty, Resisting an Officer, and Battery of a Police Officer.

For Louisiana 13
3d ago

People have a bad habit of wanting to park in the handicap parking spots knowing they're not handicapped. Don't she know that the number on the placard is on your handicap I.D. ???

Charles Jefferson
3d ago

Clear cut example of an overinflated sense of entitlement 🤓

For Louisiana 13
3d ago

That goes to show that she knew she wasn't handicapped.

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
KNOE TV8

Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
KNOE TV8

Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
theadvocate.com

Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
