ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gareth Gates pays heartbreaking tribute to fellow Pop Idol star and ‘big brother’ Darius Campbell Danesh after death

By Fay Leyfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GARETH Gates has paid tribute to fellow Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh following his sudden death.

The singer, 38, revealed his heartbreak over losing his “big brother” Darius, who he forged a strong bond with during his time in the singing contest in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pU9nY_0hJPMylA00
Gareth has described Darius as like his 'big brother' in a moving tribute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtDrs_0hJPMylA00
Gareth (R) is heartbroken following Darius's death. Pictured here with Pop Idol winner Will Young Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yq7r1_0hJPMylA00
The pair bonded on Pop Idol Credit: Rex

Gareth said in a statement tonight: "I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.

"Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend.

"I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room.

"Goodbye my friend. Forever in my heart."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sgqo7_0hJPMylA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOuA7_0hJPMylA00

Darius , who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001 before Pop Idol , came in third, while Gareth was in second place and Will Young won the competition.

The star’s family announced today that he was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.

The cause of his death isn't known. However, police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

He had twice previously escaped death after being involved in a car crash in Spain and slipping into a coma after he contracted meningitis when he drank water from the Thames.

Darius' fellow singers and celebrity pals have taken to Twitter this evening to pay their respects and share their memories.

Liberty X member Jessica Taylor, whose group was formed on Popstars, tweeted: "I'm so sad. Darius was only 41. He was an absolute gentleman & I know all of us who did Popstars with him will remember him with huge fondness.

"He had a way of bringing us all together & had such a natural warmth about him. Rest in peace lovely man."

TV and radio presenter Nicki Chapman, who was a judge on Popstars while Darius was a contestant on the show in 2001, tweeted: "There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh.

"A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage.

"Thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

She was later a judge on music competition series Pop Idol, on which he also starred.

Liberty X member Michelle Heaton, who also competed on Popstars, tweeted: "So sad... thoughts with Darius family right now x always our Britney."

A statement released by Darius' family today reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Photographers had captured the final photo of the performer back in June, when he was spotted heading to the beach in Malibu with Gerard Butler.

It was one of the rare sightings for the singer who had stepped out of the limelight - with one of his last roles reportedly as Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

The singer had lived a colourful life including a string of famous romances with women in Hollywood to Strictly.

He lived in the US and found love with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, whose films include sci-fi hit Species.

The couple married in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but were divorced a few years later.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor was known as Darius Danesh when he made his first bid for fame in ITV show Popstars in 2001, before appearing on Pop Idol.

His debut single, Colourblind, was released in July 2002 and went straight to number one, marking the start of a run of top 10 releases.

Darius then went on to forge a successful stage career, appearing in Chicago as Billy Flynn in two runs of the production, as well as Guys And Dolls, Gone With The Wind and more in the West End.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhwvG_0hJPMylA00
Darius was hugely popular after his stint on Pop Idol Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBigP_0hJPMylA00
Darius had a successful and varied career Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YWeu_0hJPMylA00
Darius was last seen in June with Gerard Butler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JtIk_0hJPMylA00
Darius married Natasha Henstridge, although the pair had since parted

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident

Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Jessica Taylor
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Darius Campbell
Person
Nicki Chapman
Person
Gareth Gates
Person
Natasha Henstridge
Person
Michelle Heaton
Person
Britney Spears
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Big Brother#Pop Idol
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year

A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
682K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy