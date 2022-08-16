ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

03-09-21-27-34

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Cash4Life

04-22-38-48-58, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Quick Draw Midday

02-03-04-05-06-09-11-15-19-27-28-31-32-34-42-48-64-67-75-76, BE: 67

(two, three, four, five, six, nine, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: sixty-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

8-3-0, SB: 2

(eight, three, zero; SB: two)

Daily Three-Evening

0-6-9, SB: 6

(zero, six, nine; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

8-0-1-7, SB: 2

(eight, zero, one, seven; SB: two)

Daily Four-Evening

8-3-0-9, SB: 6

(eight, three, zero, nine; SB: six)

Quick Draw Evening

06-13-17-18-19-20-26-27-28-34-47-54-58-60-61-62-63-64-69-71, BE: 64

(six, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one; BE: sixty-four)

Mega Millions

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

