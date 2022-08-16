Read full article on original website
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
Wichita Falls Knows About The Hotter’N Hell Hundred, Did You Know About the Hotter Than Hell Bull?
One of those days where I am just struggling to find some original content for you guys. I just posted a story on Luke Wade performing at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred this year. I was curious to see if Getty Images had any photos posted of our big Wichita Falls event and I was shocked at the result. Bulls, nothing but bull pictures.
Where to go in Wichita Falls to Celebrate National Couples Day
I recently heard someone talking about National Couples Day. I have to admit, I've never even heard of this day. A day for couples? I thought that's what Valentine's Day is for. Anyway, I was curious about National Couples Day so I looked it up and yep, it really is...
Wichita Falls Man Got to Perform with Three Days Grace Over the Weekend
I would like to think I had a good weekend, but I think Wichita Falls' own Greg Casillas had the best weekend. Could you imagine joining a band on stage to perform one of their biggest hits? Greg Casillas was able to do that this past Friday when he attended the Three Days Grace show in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. For those of you who do not know, Greg is the front man for local Wichita Falls band Strange Lucy and also Better Strangers.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
