ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbarger County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Man Got to Perform with Three Days Grace Over the Weekend

I would like to think I had a good weekend, but I think Wichita Falls' own Greg Casillas had the best weekend. Could you imagine joining a band on stage to perform one of their biggest hits? Greg Casillas was able to do that this past Friday when he attended the Three Days Grace show in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. For those of you who do not know, Greg is the front man for local Wichita Falls band Strange Lucy and also Better Strangers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Young County, TX
State
Maryland State
County
Baylor County, TX
County
Wilbarger County, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy