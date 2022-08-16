ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Wanted: Police identify, search for woman accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19 identified the person accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property, police said.
WLOS.com

Four people injured in downtown Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after four people are injured in an early morning shooting downtown. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people were injured and taken to Mission Hospital.
WLOS.com

Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
WLOS.com

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office adopts new process for lateral hires

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced the adoption of a new process for lateral hires looking to join the agency. The process now requires qualifications to apply and a different hiring process. In order to apply, candidates must possess the following qualifications:. North Carolina...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
NewsBreak
WLOS.com

Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
WLOS.com

Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
