Defense rests case in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial....
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday about a stop at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home during a night ride by anti-government extremists to continue planning a kidnapping. Tim Bates, simply known as "Red" to the group, was...
Key insider: 2 men were 'very eager' to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were "very eager" to move forward with the plan and expressed no reluctance, a key witness testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin also downplayed the influence of two FBI informants who trained with the...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court...
Michigan judge orders injunction that blocks 1931 abortion ban
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — After two days of testimony in an Oakland County courthouse, a Michigan judge has ordered a preliminary injunction that blocks the state's pre-Roe abortion ban. Judge Jacob Cunningham says the pause on Michigan's 1931 Abortion Ban, will continue, and the denial of the injunction would...
Judge delays hearing for former GRPD officer charged with murder for second time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge has delayed the preliminary examination for former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr for a second time. The team defending Schurr requested the examination scheduled for Aug. 30 be postponed on Thursday. The judge ruled that the hearing will be adjourned...
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the...
Candidate for Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge charged with domestic violence
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a candidate for Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge. Jason Kolkema, 51, an attorney, was charged with assault and battery, domestic violence by the 60th District Court in Muskegon after a video circulated online. "We remind the public that a criminal charge...
Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.
CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
West Michigan manufacturer to soon produce monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A manufacturer in West Michigan will soon produce the JYNNEOS smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, also known as GRAM, stepped in with COVID vaccine production, and now they're once again filling vaccines to fight another virus. "We were honored to be selected,"...
CDC investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's lettuce
MICHIGAN, USA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently investigating a multi-state, fast moving outbreak of E. coli strain O157. The outbreak has impacted four states so far, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), there are...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
'NOT ON MY WATCH' | Montcalm County duo won't let fallen heroes be forgotten
TRUFANT, Mich. — A gentle breeze and the wing beats of a mourning dove are the only things you can hear in the serene Montcalm County fields surrounding Doug Pickel's home. But as quiet as it is on the outside, Doug is making some noise on the inside that he hopes everyone will hear.
Complaints continue for GR suit shop, records show owner's financial trouble, 13 OYS investigation finds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're continuing our coverage of a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation into a custom suits shop in downtown Grand Rapids. We first reported about Mel Styles Custom Suits on Division Avenue in January 2022. Unhappy customers reached out to us after they didn't get what...
Volunteer pilots give Holland man small break from grueling medical battle
HOLLAND, Mich — Jim Visser is working on getting back to health after nearly two years of physical, emotional, and financial stress that he and his wife Ann wouldn't wish on anyone. "Back in November of 2020, I had a surgery that went the wrong way and it ended...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
Family of Joe Nagle: Michigan State Police reports on deadly officer-involved shooting 'very questionable'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Joe Nagle, who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy in June. Now, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch is reviewing the findings and will determine any next steps for the investigation.
Blandford Nature Center announces loss of Virginia opossum, Sylvia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blandford Nature Center is mourning after their Virginia opossum, Sylvia, passed away this week. Sylvia came to the nature center in 2020 after she was confiscated for being an illegally-kept pet. She had an injury to her foot that kept her from being released.
'Rebuilding Our Bridges' project completed in Muskegon County
MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the completion of four bridge projects on Friday, one of which is in Muskegon County. An important bridge over Brooks Creek in Muskegon County which is used by commuters, commercial trucking and tourists has been completely rebuilt as part of the governor's Rebuild Our Bridges program.
