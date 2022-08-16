ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Defense rests case in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial....
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the...
Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
