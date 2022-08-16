ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans prosecutor to do civil work for private firm

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The district attorney in New Orleans is going to do work representing clients of a prominent law firm in civil cases in addition to his job as the city’s top prosecutor.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Jason Williams will be listed “of counsel” to the firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin. The American Bar Association says the “of counsel” label applies to an attorney with “a close, regular, personal relationship” to a firm but who is not a partner or an associate regularly employed by the firm.

The firm told the newspaper that Williams will represent clients involved in commercial disputes, personal injury cases and other civil matters. The firm’s attorneys include Billy Gibbens, who successfully defended Williams in a federal tax fraud case.

Gibbens said in an email to the news outlet that Williams’ top priority will remain his job as district attorney.

Louisiana law allows district attorneys to work privately on civil but not criminal cases.

