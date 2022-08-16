Read full article on original website
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Tottenham vs Wolves live stream: How to watch and kick off time
Wolves travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later today to face Spurs in Premier League gameweek three. Bruno Lage’s side are yet to win a league match this season, disappointingly failing to collect three points against either one of Leeds United or Fulham. But they do come into this...
Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream: TV channel and team news
Nottingham Forest travel to Goodison Park today to face an Everton side who are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season. After narrowly missing relegation last term, the Toffees have failed to significantly improve their squad over the summer, and it looks like this could be another long campaign for Everton fans.
Borussia Dortmund chief opens up on possible Cristiano Ronaldo move
Cristiano Ronaldo's potential future has taken a fresh twist, with one Borussia Dortmund chief calling the transfer a 'charming idea.'. Ronaldo has been running out of choices of where to end up, if he leaves Manchester United this summer, ever since he told the club he wanted to leave. In...
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Raheem Sterling was left 'fuming and raging' by how his career at Manchester City ended
Raheem Sterling has opened up about his decision to leave Manchester City this summer in a refreshingly honest interview. The 27-year-old England international, who scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for City, ended his seven-year spell with the Premier League champions last month. He was the first marquee signing under...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe's savage verdict of Man Utd midfielder Fred has re-emerged after takeover news
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's comments on Manchester United midfielder Fred have re-emerged. Ratcliffe is keen to speak to the club's American owners, the Glazer family, about purchasing a stake in United according to a spokesperson for the Ineos founder. The Times claim Ratcliffe has a net worth of $13 billion...
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
Breaking: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer progressing
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants a new challenge ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti explained the club's acceptance for Casemiro's wished departure following a meeting between him and the player. "I...
West Ham close in on Emerson deal as Spurs and AS Roma join race for Trevoh Chalobah
West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, while Trevoh Chalobah is gaining more interest, according to reports. With all of the incomings and expected arrivals, outgoings are on the agenda for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to shape his squad for 2022-23 before the summer transfer window closes on 1 September.
Man Utd urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea as they're no longer rivals
Manchester United have been told they should sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, because the two teams can no longer be considered rivals in the Premier League. United are in absolute disarray right now, with little direction on who might be coming into the team between now and the end of the transfer window.
Manchester City defender provides crucial fitness update on road to recovery
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is closing in on a return to action after spending the opening weeks of the season on the sidelines. The Spain international enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 campaign as he registered 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring four times in the Premier League. Laporte, who joined...
Borussia Dortmund 'now Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope for a Manchester United exit' as Sporting move falters
Borussia Dortmund are now Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope for a move away from Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed. Ronaldo is seeking to leave United in order to play Champions League football this season. His agent Jorge Mendes has spent the summer exploring potential options for the 37-year-old,...
