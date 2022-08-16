ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
99.5 WKDQ

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
clayconews.com

Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving $25 Gift Card and Unlimited Ride Wristband to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (August 17, 2022) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth, today announced its second annual KY State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway. Throughout the KY State Fair kicking off...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
WKRC

$1.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Someone is holding a $1.4 million winning lottery ticket. It was bought in Florence. Someone bought the winning Fast Play ticket and won the game's progressive jackpot. Fast Play tickets play like a scratch-off ticket but they're printed from a lottery terminal. This is the biggest...
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
Bluegrass Live

New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs

A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
