Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
wdrb.com
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
wkyufm.org
In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold while educators and families recover
Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
clayconews.com
Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving $25 Gift Card and Unlimited Ride Wristband to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, KY (August 17, 2022) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth, today announced its second annual KY State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway. Throughout the KY State Fair kicking off...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's devastation' Brent Spence Bridge Project forcing NKY family out of its home
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project once seemed to be perpetually in limbo, but now that funding has been approved, plans are finally moving forward to expand and add a companion bridge. One hold-up for a long time was the footprint the project would have,...
Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor County is one of the few Kentucky school districts in compliance with S.R.O. law
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Many of Kentucky's public school systems in the WHAS11 viewing area are short on School Resource Officers, a requirement by law. However, there are some districts starting this school year off with plenty of S.R.O.'s. Taylor County Schools is comprised of five public schools, and three...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
WKRC
$1.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Someone is holding a $1.4 million winning lottery ticket. It was bought in Florence. Someone bought the winning Fast Play ticket and won the game's progressive jackpot. Fast Play tickets play like a scratch-off ticket but they're printed from a lottery terminal. This is the biggest...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs
A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
Comments / 2