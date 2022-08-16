RI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10

(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000

Numbers Evening

6-4-7-4

(six, four, seven, four)

Numbers Midday

9-3-7-2

(nine, three, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

Wild Money

03-14-19-21-37, Extra: 5

(three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Extra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

