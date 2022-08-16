The Pocono State Craft Festival is coming to Stroudsburg, PA. This event will last 2-days, full of high-quality art, food, and music, so don't miss out. On August 27, the Pocono State Craft Festival makes its way to Stroudsburg, PA. According to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, the event will host two days of high-quality art and hand-crafted items. There will also be live music, artisan bread, and an open view of historic buildings. The historic buildings will be available for viewing, with a guide giving you information about the farm museum's original settlers of Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO