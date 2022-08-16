Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
lvpnews.com
NASD asked about transgender athletes
The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
Supermarket News
Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way
Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
gcsny.org
New Goshen administrators excited for new school year
Welcome to Goshen’s new administrators for the 2022-23 school year:. Kristin Driscoll, principal at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School. Brent Rosenberger, interim principal at Goshen High School. George St. Lawrence, director of health, physical education, and athletics. Denise Tzouganatos, 10-month assistant principal at Goshen High School. PRINCIPAL KRISTIN DRISCOLL. Scotchtown...
1752 farmhouse moved in Palmer Township to make way for development (PHOTOS)
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Get Crafty At Pocono State Craft Festival
The Pocono State Craft Festival is coming to Stroudsburg, PA. This event will last 2-days, full of high-quality art, food, and music, so don't miss out. On August 27, the Pocono State Craft Festival makes its way to Stroudsburg, PA. According to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, the event will host two days of high-quality art and hand-crafted items. There will also be live music, artisan bread, and an open view of historic buildings. The historic buildings will be available for viewing, with a guide giving you information about the farm museum's original settlers of Stroudsburg.
Group pushes to re-designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area hosts millions of people every year, and now, even more people may look to come as the Alliance for the Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve, a committee of the Sierra Club's Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters, looks to re-classify it as a national park.
WTAJ
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
pikecountycourier.com
Study finds Poconos Special Protection Streams deliver $3 billion in economic benefits
The first study to quantify the economic impact of the Poconos region’s protected streams finds nearly $3 billion in benefits for local businesses, property owners, and communities. The Our Pocono Waters report looks at the relationship between the region’s high concentration of “Special Protection Streams” and various economic, social...
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery, New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York. Suddenly, the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 7/22/22-8/5/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
pikecountycourier.com
Human Resource Center receives $25,000 Nonprofit Recovery Fund Grant from Pike County Commissioners
Human Resources Center, Inc. (HRC) has been one of many nonprofit businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For HRC these effects specifically impacted the intellectually disabled population that HRC assists. The Human Resources Center offers them various services such as vocational training, employment placement, and community participation in Pike County.
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Provider Makes Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Man who killed himself after ramming U.S. Capitol barrier was from the Lehigh Valley, attorney says
The man drove who his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself was a longtime Hellertown area resident, according to his former attorney. Richard Aaron York III, 29, of Delaware, killed himself just before 4 a.m....
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control
After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
westmilfordmessenger.com
Annual musical festival to rock West Milford
The Friends of Wallisch Music Festival line up is set and this year will be bigger and better than ever, said John Hefferon, events chair for the organization. The September 10th Extravaganza will take place at 65 Lincoln Ave, West Milford. The band lineup has more acts than ever; there...
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
