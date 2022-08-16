ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

lvpnews.com

NASD asked about transgender athletes

The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way

Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
SCRANTON, PA
gcsny.org

New Goshen administrators excited for new school year

Welcome to Goshen’s new administrators for the 2022-23 school year:. Kristin Driscoll, principal at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School. Brent Rosenberger, interim principal at Goshen High School. George St. Lawrence, director of health, physical education, and athletics. Denise Tzouganatos, 10-month assistant principal at Goshen High School. PRINCIPAL KRISTIN DRISCOLL. Scotchtown...
GOSHEN, NY
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Pocono Update

Get Crafty At Pocono State Craft Festival

The Pocono State Craft Festival is coming to Stroudsburg, PA. This event will last 2-days, full of high-quality art, food, and music, so don't miss out. On August 27, the Pocono State Craft Festival makes its way to Stroudsburg, PA. According to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, the event will host two days of high-quality art and hand-crafted items. There will also be live music, artisan bread, and an open view of historic buildings. The historic buildings will be available for viewing, with a guide giving you information about the farm museum's original settlers of Stroudsburg.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
pikecountycourier.com

Human Resource Center receives $25,000 Nonprofit Recovery Fund Grant from Pike County Commissioners

Human Resources Center, Inc. (HRC) has been one of many nonprofit businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For HRC these effects specifically impacted the intellectually disabled population that HRC assists. The Human Resources Center offers them various services such as vocational training, employment placement, and community participation in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire

A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control

After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com

Annual musical festival to rock West Milford

The Friends of Wallisch Music Festival line up is set and this year will be bigger and better than ever, said John Hefferon, events chair for the organization. The September 10th Extravaganza will take place at 65 Lincoln Ave, West Milford. The band lineup has more acts than ever; there...
WEST MILFORD, NJ

