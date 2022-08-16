Tampa City Council members could receive $20k raise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa City Council members could receive more than $20,000 in raises later this year as part of Mayor Jane Castor’s $1.9 million proposed budget.

Council members currently make an annual salary of $52,060. The mayor’s budget increases amount more than 40% to $73,713. Council could expect the pay hike Oct. 1st when the city’s 2023 fiscal year budget comes into effect.

8 On Your Side received a statement from the mayor’s office regarding the raises.

The City Council asked for an analysis of whether a salary increase was in order. The administration generated this proposed increase for city council members to consider based on comparisons with comparable cities, including constituents per council member. Part of the goal is to encourage diversity on the council by ensuring the position is an option for quality candidates of all income levels. Office of Mayor Jane Castor

Budget hearings are scheduled Sept. 6 and Sept. 20. The increase will be voted on as part of the entire budget, so council members would have to amend the raise increases line to make changes.

“We are underpaid and that needs to be recognized, and it was recognized by the people,” said Councilman Orlando Gudes.

“A raise to me doesn’t mean anything, it’s what I produce and what the other six members produce,” said Councilman Charlie Miranda.

Tampa City Council Chairperson Joseph Citro shared his thoughts on getting a raise during a budget workshop meeting Tuesday morning.

“I would prefer to wait until May 1st after I’m re-elected to enter into a different pay scale that I would be voted in for,” Citro said.

