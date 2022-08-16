Read full article on original website
CU Boulder News & Events
13 faculty, staff selected for Excellence in Leadership Program
The Office of Faculty Affairs is pleased to announce this year’s participants in the CU system’s Excellence in Leadership Program. Participants in the Boulder campus ELP will meet once a month during the academic year and once a month with the four-campus group. “Leadership is as much the...
CU Boulder News & Events
Chancellor announces leadership transition, climate emphasis for 2023 Conference on World Affairs
CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano has appointed Aaron Roof to lead the CU Conference on World Affairs. Roof is also the founding director of CU Boulder’s Center for Leadership and the director of the Presidents Leadership Class. Roof is stepping in for John Griffin, who is returning to the Department of Political Science after eight years as faculty director.
Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans
A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
CU Boulder News & Events
Tips for getting around campus and Boulder
Whether you’re traveling by bike, bus or on foot in Boulder, there are plenty of options to get around campus or nearby destinations. CU Boulder’s Buff Buses are free shuttles connecting central campus to Williams Village, Bear Creek and East Campus. No pass needed! Board any one of the five Buff Bus routes. To get around the Boulder and Denver areas, your College Pass gives you access to all RTD bus and rail routes, including routes to Denver International Airport.
Help name the unofficial mascot at CSU's newest campus
Colorado State University's newest campus needs your help naming a kitten. However, it's not a real cat. It's a 9-foot interactive kitten statue that welcomes visitors to the Vida building on the CSU Spur campus in Denver.The kitten is an educational tool that is meant to teach kids the best way to greet an animal. The statue purrs or meows when you walk up to its face but will growl or hiss if you walk up behind it.CSU Spur reached out to nonprofits and organizations in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods to come up with six names for this unofficial...
CU Boulder News & Events
Getting to Know Clinical Prof. Christina Stanton ‘15
She earned a JD with an American Indian Law certificate from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University. Q: Thanks so much for speaking with us, Prof. Stanton!. You’re quite welcome!. Q: After the last two years of hybrid and remote learning due...
State orders CU Denver to fix reading courses
The University of Colorado Denver must change how it trains future teachers on reading instruction before it can earn full state approval for four majors in the university’s teacher preparation program. In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the State Board of Education granted partial approval to the university’s elementary education, special education, early childhood education, and reading teacher programs. Those majors, which enroll about 220 students, will face follow-up reviews in early 2023...
CU Boulder News & Events
Todd Haggerty named CU Boulder chief financial officer
Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Todd Haggerty to be the new vice chancellor and chief financial officer for CU Boulder, effective Oct. 17. Haggerty, who currently serves in the same role at CU Denver, will replace Carla Ho’a, who has been the...
CU Boulder News & Events
Getting to Know Prof. Jonathan Skinner-Thompson
Skinner-Thompson has had a diverse career in environmental law, holding positions at public interest organizations, in private practice, and at all levels of government. He graduated cum laude from Duke University School of Law and with high honors from the University of California, Berkeley. Q: It’s great to speak with...
Hundreds of incoming School of Mines students march up Zion
Hundreds of new students at the Colorado School of Mines are marching up Mount Zion in Golden in a tradition dating back to 1908.About 1,665 students embarked on the trek to carry a 10-pound rock from their hometown for three miles up the mountain and spruce up the "M," by placing their rock down in the giant M-shaped display on the side of the mountain. Last year, second-year students participated alongside incoming freshmen and transfers because of a hiatus the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year students and transfers broke a record last year with the largest class in the school's history -- about 1,580 students.Other traditions and activities take place at the top of the climb, such as "whitewashing" the rocks for a new coat of paint and spray-painting the students' mining helmets.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
CU Boulder News & Events
Center for Asian Studies wins $2.2 million to help ‘make Asia accessible’ for Coloradans
Funding from U.S. Department of Education helps center realize its mission in ‘fundamental and transformative ways,’ interim director says. The Center for Asian Studies has won $2.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support its role as a National Resource Center in Asian Studies and to provide Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) fellowships for students at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Boulder favorite Half Fast Subs opening 2nd location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A staple of the Buffaloes is headed to Rams territory for the first time. Boulder sandwich shop Half Fast Subs will open a second location on Friday, Aug. 19, in Fort Collins. The new Half Fast Subs location is located across from the Colorado State...
CU Boulder News & Events
4 self-care questions to ask yourself this semester
The start of a new semester can be exciting and challenging. Changes to our work schedules, home lives, daily routines and overall responsibilities can make it hard to pinpoint exactly where we need to prioritize our time or energy. Here are a few questions to ask yourself to help you...
CU Boulder News & Events
Saturday, August 20
Young designers. Creative genius. Inspiring fashions. The CU Museum will once again be decked out with a special collection of original garments, designed... Join the VRC for a one-time service opportunity to make a difference in your local community. Choose the project that’s right for you! Food and... 8:30am.
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County school board suggests meeting norms
Douglas County school board directors agreed to a number of meeting norms during the second portion of a board retreat on Aug. 9. After a tense first day of retreat discussions on Aug. 6 about rebuilding trust, board directors had a productive conversation agreeing to guidelines for meeting behavior and board interactions, including avoiding surprises at meetings and following all legal requirements.
CU Boulder News & Events
Every first-year student gets a copy of new Buffs One Read book
The University is giving away thousands of copies of this year’s Buffs One Read book selection to incoming first-year students. It’s part of Buffs One Read, the annual campus reading program which aims to build community around the experience of reading one book. Each year, a diverse committee of faculty, staff and students come together to pick a title for campus to champion for the entire academic year.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
