People Are Sharing Red Flags To Look For In Job Interviews, And I'm Taking Notes
"A lot of restaurants through the years' 'Can you start tonight?' means they are super under staffed. One time he asked if I can start now. Like, 'Interview's over; hop on the line.'"
Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check
This moment demands clarity on the focus of reparations advocacy; what it is, what it is not and every interpretation in between. The post Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check appeared first on NewsOne.
Polygon
Mark Zuckerberg updates his metaverse avatar to look slightly more human
It’s been a busy week for Meta. On Monday, Mark Zuckerberg announced via Facebook that Meta would be launching Horizon Worlds, the company’s social metaverse platform, in France and Spain. The Facebook post was accompanied by an image of Zuckerberg’s avatar, with the pale, vacuous look of a Victorian ghost, taking a selfie in front of basic renderings of the Eiffel Tower and the Basílica de la Sagrada Família. Commenters and internet denizens subsequently dunked on the image throughout the week, calling out the cartoonish graphics. Probably not the desired reaction to a project that’s meant to usher in the digital future.
