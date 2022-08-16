Read full article on original website
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Will Daniel Jones be unseated as the Giants' QB1?
Daniel Jones' job security is in an incredibly precarious place as he heads into his fourth year as an NFL quarterback. The New York Giants QB has become known more for turnovers than anything else during his first few seasons, and unless he strings together a showing that deviates from his normative output, his time as a starter may be approaching its limit.
Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
NFL odds: Baker Mayfield's Comeback Player of Year chances
The Comeback Player of the Year is the only NFL award that includes sentiment in the decision-making process. If two players have equally remarkable improvements in their performance from last season, the one with the best narrative has a higher chance of winning. Simply put, voters love a good story.
The Tom Brady story everyone's missing
The early part of Tom Brady's offseason consisted of retirement and unretirement. Right now? With just over three weeks left until Week 1, it's all about a non-story – and what should be a real story. Brady, back for season three in Tampa Bay and No. 23 overall, is...
Is Justin Fields in need of offensive help in Chicago?
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is entering a critical season with the Chicago Bears. And if Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks was any indication, it could also be a difficult one. Fields saw limited time in the Bears' second preseason game, completing five of his seven pass attempts for...
Is it Kenny Pickett's time in Pittsburgh?
Rookie Kenny Pickett is set to receive more snaps in the Steelers' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, as the competition for Pittsburgh's starting QB job continues. Pickett, who has mostly taken snaps with the Steelers' second unit in practice, received first-team reps this week. Still, Mitchell Trubisky...
FIU football player Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at 22
MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
With Deshaun Watson suspended, what should Browns do next?
The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed on an 11-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday. The agreement includes a $5 million fine that will go to charity. That means Watson will not be available for Cleveland until Week 13, a Dec. 4 road game against...
Deshaun Watson receives 11-game suspension, $5M fine after NFL settlement | THE HERD
Breaking: the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement on an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The money will reportedly go to charity and Watson will return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.
Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
Bill Belichick’s risky approach at corner indicates schematic shift for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass — New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is the team's next CB1. And he isn't. So far as we've seen, Mills is not a CB1 in the traditional sense for a Bill Belichick defense. Mills isn't the next Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler or Darrelle Revis or Asante Samuel or Ty Law. For years, the Patriots have had elite cornerback after elite cornerback. Most recently, Belichick trusted J.C. Jackson with receivers of every shape, size and speed. But Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a whopping $82.5 million this offseason.
Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement, the league announced. Watson will serve the 11-game suspension once the regular season begins, though the deal still needs to be signed. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy.
How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
Why it's time for Bears to help Justin Fields | THE HERD
Justin Fields had a limited game against the Seattle Seahawks, going 5-of-7 for 39 yards. This raises questions about what the Chicago Bears have done to help Fields. Colin Cowherd calls the Bears to acquire more talent for the young sophomore QB.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons reminds Chargers why he's so hard to stop
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Chargers have got to be sick of Micah Parsons. It's an odd statement on the surface. The Cowboys and Chargers aren't in the same conference, let alone division rivals. Wednesday's joint practice was only the second time Parsons has lined up against this team in his career.
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
NFL odds: Bet on the Bills and other best Week 2 preseason wagers
NFL preseason Week 1 did not go as planned. And when I say "as planned," of course that means as I predicted. Of the 16 games, 13 went over the combined point total, and some of the preseason coaching trends failed us. However, the best wager in all of sports — the Baltimore Ravens — continued to cash in, so I'm betting on them to do the same this week.
