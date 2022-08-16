Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Coats Orthodontics relocates within Tomball
Coats Orthodontics relocated within Tomball. (Courtesy Fotolia) Coats Orthodontics relocated to 994 Village Square Drive, Bldg. 5, Condo J, Tomball, from Main Street in April, according to treatment coordinator Cathy Aguirre. The dental office provides a variety of orthodontic treatment. 281-255-4746. www.coatsorthodontics.net. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
Houston hospital pampers nurses during major nursing shortage
HOUSTON - We're in the midst of a critical nursing shortage, and Texas is the second-hardest hit state with less than 10 nurses per 1,000 people. This has been going on for years, but the pandemic accelerated the problem to a whole new crisis level. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake...
Super Vape now open off FM 529
Super Vape sells products out of a welcoming environment. (Courtesy Super Vape) A new smoke shop, Super Vape, opened July 31 at 16506 FM 529, Houston. The shop offers vaping devices, CBD products, tobacco products and other smoking accessories. 346-377-6628. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
KidSmiles Lake Conroe now open
KidSmiles is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy KidSmiles) KidSmiles of Lake Conroe opened Aug. 1. Located at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, the business offers pediatric dentistry for children from infants through age 18. 936-444-4044. https://kidsmileslakeconroe.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
Main Street Event Center to open in September
Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
Kami Ramen Pearland now open in West Pearland
Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. (Courtesy Pexels) Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. The Japanese restaurant serves ramen noodles; box entrees, including chicken, beef and shrimp teriyaki...
Tomball ISD maintains A rating from Texas Education Agency in 2021-22
The Texas Education Agency has released 2021-22 accountability ratings for districts statewide. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Statewide accountability ratings were released by The Texas Education Agency on Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year. Tomball ISD was given an A rating, scoring 95 out of 100 possible points, with all but...
Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library construction delayed
The official name of a new state-of-the-art library in the Westbury area set to replace the old Meyer Branch Library will be named after NASA astronaut Shannon Walker. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction of the Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston, has been delayed “due to...
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Ellie Mental Health planning Sept. 6 opening in Kingwood
Ellie Mental Health is projecting a Sept. 6 opening for its upcoming location in Kingwood. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health is projecting a Sept. 6 opening for its new location at 800 Rockmead Drive, Ste. 132, Kingwood. The outpatient mental health practice will offer counseling for individuals, couples and families. Officials noted the practice’s team of therapists utilize a range of specialties to work with clients of all ages, including veterans and first responders. Additionally, officials said children, teens and adults are strategically matched with therapists to meet their needs. The mental health facility is now accepting clients. 281-572- 8606. www.elliementalhealth.com/locations/kingwood-tx.
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
See what accountability ratings local schools earned in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston now open
BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston held a soft opening at 16868 Hwy. 3, Webster, in July. The business specializes in confidential drug, alcohol, DNA, allergy, COVID-19 and baby gender testing. The lab has three private...
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
