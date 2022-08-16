ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Community Impact Houston

Coats Orthodontics relocates within Tomball

Coats Orthodontics relocated within Tomball. (Courtesy Fotolia) Coats Orthodontics relocated to 994 Village Square Drive, Bldg. 5, Condo J, Tomball, from Main Street in April, according to treatment coordinator Cathy Aguirre. The dental office provides a variety of orthodontic treatment. 281-255-4746. www.coatsorthodontics.net. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston hospital pampers nurses during major nursing shortage

HOUSTON - We're in the midst of a critical nursing shortage, and Texas is the second-hardest hit state with less than 10 nurses per 1,000 people. This has been going on for years, but the pandemic accelerated the problem to a whole new crisis level. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Super Vape now open off FM 529

Super Vape sells products out of a welcoming environment. (Courtesy Super Vape) A new smoke shop, Super Vape, opened July 31 at 16506 FM 529, Houston. The shop offers vaping devices, CBD products, tobacco products and other smoking accessories. 346-377-6628. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September

Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

KidSmiles Lake Conroe now open

KidSmiles is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy KidSmiles) KidSmiles of Lake Conroe opened Aug. 1. Located at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, the business offers pediatric dentistry for children from infants through age 18. 936-444-4044. https://kidsmileslakeconroe.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Event Center to open in September

Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kami Ramen Pearland now open in West Pearland

Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. (Courtesy Pexels) Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. The Japanese restaurant serves ramen noodles; box entrees, including chicken, beef and shrimp teriyaki...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ellie Mental Health planning Sept. 6 opening in Kingwood

Ellie Mental Health is projecting a Sept. 6 opening for its upcoming location in Kingwood. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health is projecting a Sept. 6 opening for its new location at 800 Rockmead Drive, Ste. 132, Kingwood. The outpatient mental health practice will offer counseling for individuals, couples and families. Officials noted the practice’s team of therapists utilize a range of specialties to work with clients of all ages, including veterans and first responders. Additionally, officials said children, teens and adults are strategically matched with therapists to meet their needs. The mental health facility is now accepting clients. 281-572- 8606. www.elliementalhealth.com/locations/kingwood-tx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy

Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston now open

BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston held a soft opening at 16868 Hwy. 3, Webster, in July. The business specializes in confidential drug, alcohol, DNA, allergy, COVID-19 and baby gender testing. The lab has three private...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
Axios Houston

3 private pools to rent in Houston

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
