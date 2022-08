Buy Now A brush pile sits at the Riley County Transfer Station after June storms. The county on Wednesday is planning a controlled burn of a brush pile, which is expected to last a week. Photo courtesy Riley County

Riley County might be a bit smoky for the next week as officials conduct a controlled burn of a brush pile that includes damage from June storms.

The Riley County Transfer Station, at 1881 Henton Road, is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday if weather conditions allow. The burn is expected to take a week to complete.