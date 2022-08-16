ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larchwood, IA

nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and 28-year-old Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Arrest on warrants leads to more charges

PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Teen hurt when he strikes rear of pickup

ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Garfield Avenue, one mile east of Rock Valley. Seventeen-year-old Eric Wayne Nilles of Boyden was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2005 Chevrolet Impala struck...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Fargo man arrested for bag of marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Fargo, SD, man was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Stephen Manue stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Econoline van for an inspection on Highway 9...
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf

ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
ALLENDORF, IA
nwestiowa.com

Brandon man jailed on driving violations

ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Brandon, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on charges of driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; and interference with official acts. The arrest of Dale Allen Hilbrands stemmed a deputy stopping to provide...
BRANDON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for meth, more

SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
SHELDON, IA
amazingmadison.com

Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene

A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
MADISON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Dallas driver arrested for paraphernalia

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Dallas man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and operating without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Nazareth Diallo Sutton stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro clocked at...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Tractor operator charged with 4th felony DWI in Murray County

A man driving a tractor through Lake Wilson earlier this month was charged with his fourth felony DWI. Richard Allan Mortensen, 68, of Chandler, was charged last week in Murray County. He also faces a gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation charge. A criminal complaint says a Murray County deputy saw...
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood woman arrested for intox, pot

LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Larchwood woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on charges of public intoxication, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michelle Ann Mitchell stemmed from a report from the Larchwood Emergency Medical Services regarding a heavily intoxicated individual...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Motorcyclist caught going 114 mph leads deputies on chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash

SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton woman injured, cited in accident

IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
IRETON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Inwood man charged OWI, more by Hawarden

HAWARDEN—A 28-year-old Inwood man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, near Hawarden on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Bradley Allen Coan stemmed from the stop of a...
HAWARDEN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man found unresponsive near running ATV in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Castlewood Friday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the unresponsive man was found on the street near a running ATV. Officials say no foul play is expected. The...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man jailed for threatening officer

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in Orange City on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Christian Larry Alokoa stemmed from a report of a disturbance outside an apartment in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. Officers...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Ayrshire Man

Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Ayreshire man was arrested for drug charges after a traffic stop last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office a deputy pulled over 45 year old Paul Hoadley for an equipment violation just after 10 pm. During the stop the deputy reportedly smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, discovering marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.
CLAY COUNTY, IA

