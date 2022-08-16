Polio has been circulating for months in New York City area and poses an ongoing risk to the unvaccinated, CDC says

Read full article on original website
New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
New York City introduces antibody prescriptions at COVID-19 test sites
New York City is expanding COVID-19 testing and treatment efforts, launching mobile sites where testers can be prescribed medication to treat COVID-19 right after receiving test results.
Another Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State
Less than a month after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the New York state-Canadian border, another tremor has been occurred. As a drought has been dominating weather-related news across the state this summer, New York does see its share of seismic activity. WVIB says the quake struck Monday afternoon.
2 Human Cases Of West Nile Virus Detected In New York State
West Nile Virus has been detected in New York, in both mosquitoes and humans. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. The virus can be very mild for some people or potentially deadly for others. What is West Nile Virus?. According to the New York Department of...
philasun.com
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable childcare cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months on...
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting Covid-19
Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.
2 people hospitalized in New York City after mosquito bites left them with life-threatening West Nile virus
A record number of mosquitoes in New York City have been detected to carry West Nile virus, which can cause fevers and brain swelling in severe cases.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care
The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
West Nile virus detected in 2 people in Brooklyn, Queens amid 'record number' of infected mosquitoes
Virus activity has been steadily rising citywide with more than 1,000 positive mosquito pools detected — the highest number ever recorded — compared to 779 at this point last year. [ more › ]
hudsonvalleypress.com
Sullivan Prepares For Possible Arrival of Polio
LIBERTY – Sullivan County’s Department of Public Health is working closely with the NYS Department of Health to secure additional polio vaccine for area healthcare providers and the County health department even before the possibility that the poliovirus is detected in Sullivan County. “Wastewater surveillance tests have found...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals Announces Wastewater Surveillance Program at its 11 Hospitals
Wastewater data signals Covid and flu 10 to 14 days before those results are seen clinically at the hospital. Next week, the health system will begin testing wastewater for monkeypox and polio. Queens College Research Assistant Justin Silbiger collects a wastewater sample from a sewage pipe in the basement of...
wabcradio.com
Adams Invokes Emergency Powers to House Thousands More Migrants Being Sent From Texas
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City officials are urgently seeking another 5,000 rooms in Big Apple hotels to house migrants being sent to NYC from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott. Texas and Arizona are overrun with record numbers of migrants due to the open border policy under the...
Doctor offers tips on avoiding West Nile virus following detection in Brooklyn, Queens
Avoiding the West Nile virus may be about more than just wearing long pants and sleeves, according to one expert.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
New Yorkers react to yesterday's insane airport delays
Citing "unexpected" staff unavailability that forced a reduction in "the flow of aircraft around New York City," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned travelers about major delays at all three major New York City-area airports at the beginning of the week. Although the message was appreciated, it did not do...
